The Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks a $60 trading bonus for new users. A code is required, and your first qualifying trade can target Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football. This is the best of the prediction market promos available on Monday, November 23, and it beats the $25 offered by most competing Kalshi promo codes by $10.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Bengals vs. Commanders

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration, and new users age 18 or older qualify. You deposit at least $10, then complete at least $25 in qualifying trades. Once those trades settle, Kalshi credits a $60 bonus to your account. The bonus arrives whether your trades win or lose.

Tonight's game makes a solid first trade. Cincinnati visits Washington at 8:15 PM ET at Northwest Stadium on ESPN, and the Bengals are 7-2 and chasing a sixth straight win. The Commanders sit at 3-5-1, but they won the last meeting 38-33 on Monday night in 2024. That mix of momentum and recent history gives you plenty to weigh before you place a trade.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires.

Here is how the trade works with the game as your target. Say you put $25 on Cincinnati to win at 73 cents per contract. If the Bengals win, each contract pays $1, so you collect a profit on top of your stake. If Washington pulls the upset, you lose that $25 trade, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

Day 1 starts tonight. Your Bengals vs. Commanders trade counts as your first qualifying trade, and you can use the rest of your $25 requirement on other markets over the next seven days. Already a Kalshi user? Check out the Kalshi referral code page to see what you can earn by bringing friends aboard.

The matchup itself offers plenty of angles. Joe Burrow is coming off a 409-yard, four-touchdown game in a 38-18 win over Pittsburgh. He has thrown 27 touchdown passes, the most in the league, and Cincinnati has averaged 36.2 points during its winning streak. Washington counters with Jayden Daniels, who threw three touchdown passes against New York in his latest start.

The blitz battle may decide the game. Washington sends extra rushers on 42.1% of opposing dropbacks, but Burrow completes 73.4% of his passes against the blitz. With Ja'Marr Chase (43 catches, 666 yards over the winning streak) and Tee Higgins on the outside, Washington's pressure packages leave its secondary exposed. Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards in last year's win, so this one has shootout potential.

Kalshi Prices for Bengals vs. Commanders

Here are the current Kalshi markets for tonight's game at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Bengals 73% / Commanders 27%

Spread: Bengals win by over 6.5 points: Yes 49 cents

Total: Over 54.5 points: Yes 51 cents

The market sees Cincinnati as a clear favorite, but the spread price of 49 cents suggests traders expect a close contest. The total sits just above even at 51 cents for the Over, which fits two quarterbacks who have lit up scoreboards lately.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer for Bengals vs. Commanders

Signing up takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and place your first trade on Bengals vs. Commanders:

Create your account. Click any Kalshi link on this page to reach the sign-up page, then enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. That may include a photo of your driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I recommend adding at least $25 so you can meet the trading requirement in one move. Place your first trade. Open the Bengals @ Commanders market and choose the moneyline, spread or total. Trade at least $25 in total within seven days of registering. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it on other markets within seven days, including sports, politics and culture.

Want to see how the platform stacks up against another popular option? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you trade.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.