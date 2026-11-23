The Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks a $60 trading bonus for new users on Monday, November 23. A code is required, and the offer beats the $25 that most rival prediction market promos provide. Trade $25 on tonight's NBA slate including Thunder vs. Pacers, and the bonus is yours.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NBA and Monday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration, and it turns a $25 trade into a $60 bonus. That is $10 more than the $25 bonus most competing codes offer. Tonight's card gives new users plenty of targets, from a 10-game NBA slate to Cincinnati at Washington on Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Here is how it works. You deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades on any Kalshi market. If you want to focus on tonight's action, treat your first trade as Day 1 of the offer. Thunder-Pacers at 7:30 PM ET is a strong starting point, since both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The Thunder have lost five of seven after a 123-113 defeat at Miami on Sunday, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was among several unavailable players. Indiana has dropped four straight and remains without guards Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell because of hamstring injuries. Two 2025 finalists, two uneven starts, and one wide-open market.

Here are the key terms to know before you trade:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, and it may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Kalshi credits the $60 bonus after you meet the trading requirement, and you must use it within seven days or it expires.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Here is what that looks like in practice. Say you put $25 on the Thunder to beat the Pacers. If OKC wins, you collect your payout on that contract, and the $60 bonus lands in your account. If the Pacers pull the upset, you lose that trade, but the bonus still arrives because it does not depend on the result.

Want to share the love? A Kalshi referral code can also earn rewards when friends sign up, so loop in your fantasy group before kickoff.

Kalshi Market Prices for Thunder vs. Pacers

Here are the current Kalshi prices for tonight's Oklahoma City at Indiana game, which tips at 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City at about 65% and Indiana at about 35%.

Spread: Oklahoma City at about -5, priced near 50%.

Total: 222.5 points, with the Over priced near 50%.

The market gives the Thunder a clear edge despite the injuries and the second night of a back-to-back. A 35% price on the Pacers shows traders see some upset potential, so the contract could appeal to anyone who thinks Indiana's home crowd matters.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer and Trade Tonight's Games

Claiming the welcome offer takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the 7 PM ET tip-offs in Philadelphia and Charlotte. Follow these steps to trade on tonight's NBA and Monday Night Football action:

Create your account. Use the links on this page to open the Kalshi sign-up page, then enter the code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it asks for a photo of a government-issued ID and may ask for a selfie. This standard step usually takes only a few minutes. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I recommend adding at least $25 so you can meet the trading requirement in one move. Place your first trade. Pick tonight's game, such as Thunder-Pacers or Bengals-Commanders, and buy a contract. A single $25 trade is enough to qualify. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market, including sports, politics and culture.

I like starting with a game that settles tonight, because it gets the bonus into my account quickly. Monday Night Football is a good fit for that plan, since the result will be final before you go to bed. Then you can spend the bonus on the rest of the week's markets.

Still comparing platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two stack up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.