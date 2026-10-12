Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get $60 Trading Bonus for Bills vs. Rams, MLB Playoffs

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Monday night football offers the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market trading. I can claim a Kalshi promo code worth $60 by trading just $25 on the Bills vs. Rams matchup. The code VIP60 is required to unlock this welcome offer, and I have until Monday, October 12 to place my qualifying trades on this marquee NFL game.

This bonus significantly outpaces most competing prediction market promos , giving me an extra $10 compared to standard offers elsewhere. I'll deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on the Bills-Rams game, and watch my $60 bonus credit appear in my account regardless of how those trades settle.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Bills vs. Rams Trading

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward mechanics. I register with the code, verify my identity, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete $25 worth of trades on any available markets, including the Bills-Rams game on Monday. Once my trades settle, Kalshi credits my account with $60 in bonus funds.

Let me walk through a practical example. If I trade $25 on the Bills to cover the spread against the Rams, that single trade counts toward my $25 qualifying threshold. Whether the Bills win or lose, I still receive the full $60 bonus. I could also split my trades across multiple Bills-Rams markets, such as betting on total points or individual player performance, and each trade counts toward the requirement.

Key terms shape how I claim this offer:

I must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Code VIP60 is required during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

I must complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

The $60 bonus credits to my account after trades settle

I have seven days to use the bonus before it expires

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

Identity verification is mandatory, just like regulated financial platforms require. I'll submit a government-issued ID and complete standard Know Your Customer checks before trading on the Bills-Rams game or any other market.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for Monday Night Football

Signing up and trading on the Bills vs. Rams matchup takes just a few minutes. Here's exactly how I claim my $60 bonus:

Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter promo code VIP60 during signup Provide my email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address Submit a photo of my government-issued ID to complete identity verification Add funds to my account using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams markets and place my first $25 trade Wait for my trade to settle, then my $60 bonus appears in my account

I can place my entire $25 qualifying trade on a single Bills-Rams outcome, or I can spread it across multiple markets. The platform displays all available contracts for this matchup, from team winners to individual player props. Once I complete my trades, the bonus credits automatically, and I can use those funds across Kalshi's full marketplace of real-world event contracts.

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.