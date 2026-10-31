Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get $60 Trading Bonus for Florida vs. Georgia

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday when you trade on Florida vs. Georgia. The SEC rivalry moves to a new home in Atlanta, and you can capitalize on the shift with prediction market promos available through October 31. Simply deposit $10 and complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of trade outcomes.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Florida vs. Georgia

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. You must be 18 or older, enter VIP60 during registration, and complete identity verification through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. After depositing at least $10, you'll trade $25 worth of contracts within seven days to trigger your bonus credit.

Here's what makes this offer compelling for Saturday's matchup: Your bonus applies whether your trades win or lose. If you predict Georgia's defense will dominate Florida's quarterback situation, you can trade that outcome with your bonus funds. Conversely, if you believe Florida's running back Jadan Baugh will rack up rushing touchdowns, your $60 bonus covers that trade too. The bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, so act quickly after claiming it.

Key terms to remember include the seven-day window for completing $25 in qualifying trades and the seven-day expiration on bonus credit itself. You'll need a government-issued ID and a selfie for verification, standard across regulated prediction markets. The $60 bonus applies to any available market on Kalshi's platform, not just the Florida-Georgia game, giving you flexibility to explore other events beyond Saturday's SEC showdown.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Florida vs. Georgia on Saturday

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and trade on Saturday's game:

Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and create your account with your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer eligibility. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie through Kalshi's KYC process. Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Place trades totaling $25 on any available markets, including Florida vs. Georgia outcomes, within seven days of registration. Receive your $60 bonus credit once your qualifying trades settle, then use it across Kalshi's prediction markets within seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features and offerings.

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