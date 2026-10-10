Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get $60 Trading Bonus for Georgia vs. Alabama

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks a $60 bonus when you trade $25 on prediction markets. Georgia and Alabama clash Saturday night in a matchup that offers the perfect opportunity to test your trading skills on a major SEC showdown. New users can claim this offer through Saturday, October 10, making it an ideal time to explore prediction market promos ahead of one of college football's most anticipated games.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Georgia vs. Alabama

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward terms that reward new traders immediately. You'll deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive your $60 bonus regardless of whether those trades settle as winners or losers. This means you can trade on Georgia's undefeated run or Alabama's championship pedigree without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.

Here are the key terms to understand before you claim this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the promotion

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after qualifying trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any available prediction market, including sports events

Picture this: You sign up Saturday morning, deposit $25, and immediately trade on whether Georgia's high-powered offense will score over 48 points against Alabama. Whether that trade wins or loses, you've qualified for your $60 bonus. Once it credits, you can deploy those funds across Kalshi's entire marketplace of real-world event contracts, from college football matchups to political outcomes and beyond.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for the Georgia vs. Alabama Game

Signing up and trading on Georgia versus Alabama takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure you enter promo code VIP60 during this step to activate your bonus eligibility. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport and confirm your residential address. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades comfortably. Place your first trade on Georgia vs. Alabama: Browse Kalshi's sports markets and select a contract related to Saturday's game. You might trade on the final score, individual player performance, or team statistics. Complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus. Receive your $60 bonus: Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus automatically credits to your account. You have seven days to use it before it expires.

Ready to explore prediction markets? Check out our K alshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

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