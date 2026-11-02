Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get a $60 Bonus for Chicago vs. Seattle Monday Night Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus with Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Monday when the Chicago Bears face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. You'll need to complete $25 in trades to unlock your welcome offer, and you can deploy those trades on the Bears-Seahawks matchup or any other market available on the platform. This prediction market promos offer is available now through Monday, November 2, giving you the perfect opportunity to trade on one of the week's most intriguing NFL contests.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Monday's Bears-Seahawks Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the platform's straightforward qualification requirements. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, then complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration to unlock your bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Bears-Seahawks game win or lose, so you're building your account balance either way.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the $60 bonus

Your bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies to all available markets, including the Bears-Seahawks matchup

Account verification through KYC (Know Your Customer) is required

Imagine trading $25 on whether the Bears' newly acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will impact the Seahawks' offensive line. If your trade settles, you'll receive your $60 bonus regardless of the outcome. You could then use that bonus to trade on additional markets or continue building positions on Monday's game.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Monday Night Football

Getting started with your VIP60 bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Bears-Seahawks game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter the promo code VIP60. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Kalshi supports multiple funding options for your convenience. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and execute your first $25 trade on the Bears-Seahawks game or any other available event. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: Your $60 bonus credit is now available for trading across all Kalshi markets. Remember to use it within seven days of receiving it.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.