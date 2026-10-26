Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get a $60 Prediction Market Bonus for Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Claim a $60 bonus with Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Monday, October 26. Trade just $25 to unlock your welcome offer and start predicting outcomes on the Dallas vs. Philadelphia matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. Explore prediction market promos across sports and real-world events with your bonus funds.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Monday Night Football
The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. You must be 18 or older, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Dallas vs Philadelphia game settle as winners or losers.
Here are the key terms you should know:
- Enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account
- Execute $25 worth of trades within seven days
- Your $60 bonus credits automatically after qualifying trades settle
- Use your bonus within seven days or it expires
- The bonus applies to any available market, including Monday's Cowboys-Eagles prediction contracts
Suppose you deposit $10 and place a $25 trade predicting Dallas to cover the 4.5-point spread. Whether that trade wins or loses, you unlock the full $60 bonus once it settles. You then have seven days to deploy those funds across Kalshi's sports, politics, culture, and other event markets.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Monday Night
Sign up and claim your bonus in minutes by following these straightforward steps. You can complete the entire process and start trading on Dallas vs Philadelphia before kickoff at 8:15 PM ET.
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. This typically takes just a few minutes.
- Fund your account: Add at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Kalshi supports multiple payment methods for your convenience.
- Place your first trade: Navigate to the Dallas vs Philadelphia market and execute a $25 trade on any available contract. Your trade can target the spread, total points, or other outcomes.
- Unlock your bonus: Once your qualifying trade settles, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account automatically. Use it within seven days across any available prediction markets.
Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction platforms.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.