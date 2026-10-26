Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Get a $60 Prediction Market Bonus for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Claim a $60 bonus with Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Monday, October 26. Trade just $25 to unlock your welcome offer and start predicting outcomes on the Dallas vs. Philadelphia matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. Explore prediction market promos across sports and real-world events with your bonus funds.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Monday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. You must be 18 or older, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Dallas vs Philadelphia game settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Execute $25 worth of trades within seven days

Your $60 bonus credits automatically after qualifying trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any available market, including Monday's Cowboys-Eagles prediction contracts

Suppose you deposit $10 and place a $25 trade predicting Dallas to cover the 4.5-point spread. Whether that trade wins or loses, you unlock the full $60 bonus once it settles. You then have seven days to deploy those funds across Kalshi's sports, politics, culture, and other event markets.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Monday Night

Sign up and claim your bonus in minutes by following these straightforward steps. You can complete the entire process and start trading on Dallas vs Philadelphia before kickoff at 8:15 PM ET.

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Kalshi supports multiple payment methods for your convenience. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Dallas vs Philadelphia market and execute a $25 trade on any available contract. Your trade can target the spread, total points, or other outcomes. Unlock your bonus: Once your qualifying trade settles, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account automatically. Use it within seven days across any available prediction markets.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction platforms.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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