Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Gives a $60 Prediction Market Promo Bonus With a $25 Trade on NFL Week 8

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Thursday, October 29, as Carolina visits Green Bay for an NFC matchup at Lambeau Field. The Kalshi promo code requires a $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can deploy across any prediction market on the platform. Start your trading journey during NFL Week 8 with prediction market promos that reward your participation regardless of trade outcomes.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Panthers vs. Packers

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers $60 in bonus trading credit when you complete $25 worth of trades within seven days of registration. You might trade on whether Carolina's offensive line can protect Bryce Young after the Panthers surrendered five sacks last week, or predict if Green Bay's rushing attack finally breaks 100 yards. Your bonus applies regardless of whether those trades settle in your favor or against you.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code VIP60 during registration

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days

Your $60 bonus credit posts after qualifying trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to all available prediction markets, including sports outcomes

Identity verification through KYC checks is required before you can trade. You'll submit a government-issued ID and complete standard verification steps that most regulated trading platforms require. Once verified and funded, you can immediately place trades on the Panthers-Packers game or any other available market.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for NFL Week 8

Getting started with your Kalshi account takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your identity, fund your account, and claim your bonus before Thursday's kickoff at 8:15 PM ET:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Kalshi accepts multiple deposit options for your convenience. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and place trades totaling $25 or more on the Panthers-Packers game or other events. Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account. Use your bonus: Deploy your bonus credit across any prediction market on Kalshi within seven days of receiving it.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features and offerings.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.