Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Locks In a $60 Bonus for a $25 Trade on NFL Week 7, NBA Games & More

This week brings a packed slate of sports action across the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball, making it the perfect time to explore prediction market promos . New traders can claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 as of Thursday, October 22. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can then use to trade on any of this week's marquee matchups.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Week 7 Sports Trading

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You register with the code, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete $25 in trades on any available markets to unlock your $60 bonus. Whether your trades on Thursday's Patriots-Bears matchup, Sunday's NFL slate, or the World Series settle as winners or losers, you'll receive your full bonus once you meet the trading requirement.

The bonus terms carry specific conditions you should understand before signing up. You must be at least 18 years old and a new Kalshi user to qualify for this offer. Your account requires identity verification through Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, which may include submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie. You have seven days from registration to complete your $25 in qualifying trades, and once credited, your $60 bonus must be used within seven days or it expires.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming VIP60:

You must enter Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration to qualify

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to begin trading

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of account creation

Your $60 bonus credits to your account regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus funds must be used within seven days of being granted

Account registration and identity verification are mandatory

Consider Thursday's Patriots-Bears game at 8:15 PM ET as your first trading opportunity. New England enters with a 4-2 record and three straight wins behind rookie Drake Maye, while Chicago sits at 4-2 after Caleb Williams' return sparked a 31-23 victory over Atlanta. You could trade on game outcomes, player performance props, or any other available markets while working toward your $25 trading requirement. If you predict New England's pass protection holds up against Chicago's pass rush, you might trade accordingly, and that trade counts toward your bonus qualification regardless of the result.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Week 7 Kicks Off

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your account, and begin trading on this week's major sporting events.

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Once verified, deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you'd like to place. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on Week 7 events. You might trade on the Patriots-Bears game, Sunday's NFL matchups, NBA games between Cleveland and Philadelphia or Denver and Oklahoma City, or World Series outcomes. Once your trades totaling $25 settle, your $60 bonus automatically credits to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus posts, you have seven days to deploy it across any available prediction markets on Kalshi's platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.