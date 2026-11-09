Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Claim $60 for Buffalo vs. Minnesota Monday Night Football

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Monday, November 9. Trade at least $25 on the Bills-Vikings matchup or any other prediction market to unlock your welcome offer. This prediction market promos offer gives you more capital to explore Kalshi's diverse event contracts beyond traditional sports betting.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Bills vs. Vikings

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You deposit a minimum of $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's markets ahead of Monday's primetime matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Execute $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus posts to your account after meeting trade requirements

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Buffalo enters Monday's matchup as the betting favorite, with Kalshi pricing the Bills at a 61 percent win probability against Minnesota's 39 percent. The spread market reflects Buffalo winning by approximately 3.5 points, while the total sits near 44.5 points. These markets give you multiple angles to trade on the game's outcome.

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills: 61%

Minnesota Vikings: 39%

Josh Allen's mobility presents the central storyline for this matchup. Minnesota's aggressive defense blitzes on nearly three-quarters of opposing dropbacks, but Allen consistently escapes pressure and extends plays with his legs. James Cook adds another dimension with 707 rushing yards this season, forcing Minnesota to maintain disciplined tackling. Buffalo's recent offensive explosion, including three consecutive games scoring at least 30 points, contrasts sharply with Minnesota's league-leading scoring defense.

Carson Wentz takes over for Minnesota with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring strain. The quarterback change increases the importance of protection schemes and consistent production from Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota must sustain possessions against a Buffalo defense that improved significantly last week but allowed at least 29 points in five of its previous six games before that improvement.

Third-down execution and field position will likely determine the outcome. Andrew Van Ginkel recorded 2.5 sacks against Detroit last week, while Buffalo's Greg Rousseau has seven sacks this season. Minnesota must pressure Allen without surrendering escape lanes, and Buffalo will look to make Wentz uncomfortable early. Both teams have an opportunity to strengthen their conference standing as the season reaches its midpoint.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Bills vs. Vikings

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Monday's game and other prediction markets:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address to begin the process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie through Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification. This standard compliance step ensures your account meets regulatory requirements. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using Kalshi's supported payment methods, including debit cards and PayPal. Add enough funds to complete your $25 qualifying trades within the seven-day window. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and execute trades on the Bills-Vikings game or any other available event contracts. Once you settle $25 in trades, your $60 bonus automatically credits to your account. Use your bonus: Apply your $60 bonus toward additional trades across Kalshi's sports, politics, culture, and other prediction markets. Remember to use your bonus within seven days of receiving it.

For a deeper comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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