Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for College Football Week 10

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Trade $60 in bonus funds with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during College Football Week 10 on Saturday, November 7. The code unlocks a welcome offer that lets you trade on marquee matchups like No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 2 Georgia versus No. 10 Ole Miss. New users can claim this prediction market promos offer today by depositing at least $10 and completing $25 in qualifying trades within seven days.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for College Football Week 10

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. You must be 18 or older, enter the code during registration, and complete $25 in trades on any available markets, including the seven ranked matchups happening Saturday. Your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, giving you flexibility to explore Kalshi's prediction market offerings.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Code VIP60 must be entered at signup

Identity verification through KYC process required

$60 bonus credited after trade requirements are met

Bonus funds expire seven days after being credited

Bonus applies to any market, including college football outcomes

Imagine trading $25 on whether No. 9 BYU covers the spread against No. 3 Utah in the Holy War at noon ET. Whether that trade wins or loses, you still receive your $60 bonus to deploy on other college football matchups or different prediction markets entirely. You could then use those bonus funds on the evening showdown between top-ranked Miami and Notre Dame or any other available event contracts.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Saturday's Games

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on College Football Week 10:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and selfie through Kalshi's KYC process. This verification typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Ensure you deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and execute your first trade on any Saturday matchup. You could trade on the No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri game or any other available contract. Complete $25 in trades: Once you settle $25 worth of trades within seven days, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account automatically. Use your bonus: Deploy your bonus funds on additional college football trades or explore other prediction market categories before your bonus expires in seven days.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.