Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for NFL Week 5 Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

NFL Week 5 brings some of the most compelling matchups of the season, and Sunday's slate features three games that could reshape the playoff picture. The San Francisco 49ers head to Seattle to face the Seahawks in what amounts to a division showdown between two of the NFC's best teams. Whether you're looking to trade on the 49ers' undefeated run or the Seahawks' emergence as legitimate contenders, Kalshi offers a way to engage with these games through prediction markets. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they sign up with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on October 11. You'll need to complete at least $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, and you can direct those trades toward outcomes in the 49ers-Seahawks game or any other available market. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers before you decide.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NFL Week 5

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, which means you can explore the platform's markets without pressure on your initial positions. For NFL Week 5, you could place your qualifying trades on the 49ers-Seahawks matchup at 4:25 PM ET, the Broncos-Chargers game at 4:05 PM ET, or the Lions-Cardinals contest, then use your $60 bonus to continue trading on other events.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter promo code SI60 during registration.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration.

Your $60 bonus is credited after you meet the trading requirement.

You must use the bonus within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

The bonus applies to any available market on Kalshi's platform.

If you trade $25 on the 49ers-Seahawks game and your position loses, you still receive your full $60 bonus. Similarly, if your $25 in trades wins, the bonus remains separate and available for additional trading. This structure lets you test Kalshi's prediction markets with confidence as you explore outcomes across sports, politics, and culture.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus for NFL Week 5 Trading

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 5 games by Sunday:

Create your Kalshi account. Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like a debit card or cryptocurrency. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trades. Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $25 on NFL Week 5 outcomes. You could trade on whether the 49ers cover the spread against Seattle, whether the Chargers avoid 0-5, or any other available contract. Receive your $60 bonus. Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account. You then have seven days to use it on any market.

After you claim your bonus, you can explore Kalshi's full range of prediction markets beyond sports. Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.