Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Ravens vs. Falcons Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Atlanta Falcons have turned into must-watch television, and Sunday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens gives you the perfect opportunity to trade on primetime football. Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to claim a $60 trading bonus when you sign up by October 11. This welcome offer requires the code VIP60 during registration and lets you trade on the Ravens-Falcons game after completing just $25 in qualifying trades. Explore prediction market promos to compare offers, but this bonus stands out among current deals.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Ravens vs. Falcons

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on any market (including Sunday's Ravens-Falcons game), and receive a $60 bonus. You must enter VIP60 during registration to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Ravens-Falcons matchup win or lose, so you can explore different outcomes without worrying about the results.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during account registration

Minimum $10 deposit required to begin trading

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after meeting trade requirements

Use bonus funds within seven days or they expire

The bonus applies to all available markets, including the Ravens-Falcons game

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $25 trade predicting the Falcons to win Sunday night. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus once the trade settles. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus the $60 bonus, giving you even more capital to explore other markets on Kalshi.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Sunday Night Football

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Ravens-Falcons game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60 during registration. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard for regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like a debit card or PayPal. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and place a $25 trade on the Ravens-Falcons game or any other available event. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credits to your account within seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.