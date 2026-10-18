Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Houston Texans are heading to London with momentum and a new weapon. After trading for star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston looks to build on its first win of the season when it faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC South showdown. If you want to trade on this matchup, you can use a Kalshi promo code to claim $60 in trading bonus when you deposit and trade $25. The code VIP60 unlocks this welcome offer, giving you extra capital to trade on the Texans-Jaguars game and other events. Check out current prediction market promos available this Sunday, October 18.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Texans vs. Jaguars

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades, and receive $60 in bonus credit. You must enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Texans-Jaguars game win or lose, so you can explore the platform without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit posts after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus works on any available market, including the Texans-Jaguars matchup

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $25 trade predicting the Texans to cover the spread against Jacksonville. If that trade loses, you still receive your $60 bonus. If it wins, you keep your winnings and also get the $60 bonus on top. Either way, you have extra capital to continue trading on other events.

Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Sunday

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Texans-Jaguars game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a debit card or other supported payment method. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Texans-Jaguars market and place a $25 trade on any outcome you choose. Your trade can settle before or after Sunday's game. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within 24 hours.

With your bonus in hand, you can explore Kalshi's full range of prediction markets beyond football. Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.