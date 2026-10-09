Week 6 College Football brings some of the season's biggest matchups, and now is the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. You can claim a $60 bonus when you use code VIP60 during registration. The offer requires you to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your reward. Start trading on marquee games like Georgia versus Alabama, Texas versus Oklahoma, and BYU versus Iowa State this weekend.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

This welcome offer gives you extra capital to explore prediction market promos across sports and beyond. Whether you're targeting the Red River Rivalry or the top-ranked matchup in Tuscaloosa, your bonus funds can amplify your trading activity throughout the week.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Week 6 College Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward terms designed for new traders. You must enter VIP60 during account registration, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to qualify. Your $60 bonus credits to your account once you meet these requirements, regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Let's say you deposit $50 and immediately place a $25 trade on Georgia to defeat Alabama. If that trade settles, you've met the qualification threshold, and Kalshi credits your $60 bonus. You now have $85 in trading capital to deploy across the platform's markets. Alternatively, if your Georgia trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus once the trade settles, giving you another opportunity to trade on Texas versus Oklahoma or any other Week 6 matchup.

Key terms to remember include the following:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Code VIP60 is required during registration.

Identity verification through KYC is mandatory before trading.

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of account creation.

Your $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited or it expires.

The bonus applies to any available prediction market, including college football contracts.

This offer stands out because it provides $10 more in bonus value than many competing Kalshi promo code alternatives. You're getting genuine extra trading power to capitalize on Week 6's premier events.

Claiming Your Kalshi Bonus for Georgia vs. Alabama and Beyond

Getting started with your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your identity, fund your account, and begin trading on Week 6 College Football.

Create Your Account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter the promo code VIP60 during signup. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address to begin the process. Complete Identity Verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund Your Account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades comfortably. Place Your First Trade: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and select your first contract. You might trade on Georgia to beat Alabama at 7:30 PM ET Saturday, or target any other Week 6 game. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credits automatically. Use Your Bonus: Your bonus funds appear in your account within seven days and must be deployed within that same window. Deploy them across additional college football trades or explore other prediction markets available on the platform.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.