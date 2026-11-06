Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NBA Cup Friday Games

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Friday, November 6, and trade on the NBA Cup matchups. The 2026 NBA Cup continues with nine group-stage games, including LeBron James returning to Cleveland as the Philadelphia 76ers face the Cavaliers. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NBA Cup Friday Games

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the qualification requirements. You must be 18 or older, a new Kalshi user, and enter the code during registration. After depositing at least $10, you'll complete $25 worth of trades within seven days to unlock your bonus, regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

Let's say you trade on whether the 76ers beat the Cavaliers on Friday. If you place a $25 trade on that matchup, you'll immediately qualify for your $60 bonus once the trade settles. The bonus credit then becomes available for additional trades across Kalshi's marketplace, including other NBA Cup games like the Lakers versus Trail Blazers or the Celtics at the Hornets.

Key terms to remember include the following:

You must enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus credit expires if unused after seven days

This offer provides $10 more in bonus value compared to standard prediction market promos available elsewhere. You'll have plenty of NBA Cup action on Friday to direct your trades, from the East Group B showdown in Cleveland to the West Group C clash in Los Angeles.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for NBA Cup Friday

Claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your identity, fund your account, and start trading on Friday's NBA Cup games.

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and follow Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. This standard verification typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on Friday's NBA Cup games. Once you complete $25 in qualifying trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: Apply your bonus credit to additional trades on any available prediction market, including other NBA Cup matchups throughout the tournament.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.