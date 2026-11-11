Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to $60 trading bonus after you trade $25 on Wednesday's NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 markets. A code is required. Our Wednesday, November 11 update shows this beats the $25 bonus from most competing Kalshi promo codes by $10. Browse more prediction market promos to compare.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is simple to use. You enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits a $60 bonus to your account, whether your trades win or lose.

Wednesday's slate gives you plenty of options for that first $25. The NBA has 10 games, led by Cleveland at New York at 7 PM ET and Golden State at Houston at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The NHL has six games, including Tampa Bay at Buffalo at 7 PM ET and Utah at Vegas at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. Then NFL Week 10 opens Thursday with Washington at New York at 8:15 PM ET.

Treat your first trade on one of these games as trade No. 1 toward the $25 requirement. Say you put $25 on Cleveland to beat New York. If Cleveland wins, you collect your trade winnings and still receive the $60 bonus. If New York wins, you still receive the $60 bonus, because the bonus does not depend on the outcome.

Here are the key terms for the Kalshi welcome offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

You must deposit at least $10.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit expires if you do not use it within seven days of receiving it.

The bonus is awarded regardless of whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

The $25 requirement is easy to clear in a single trade. I cleared mine with one $25 trade on a game outcome, and the bonus landed after the trade settled. You can also split the $25 across several markets if you want to spread your action over the slate.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Claiming the $60 bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Wednesday's games:

Create your account. Click the link in this article to open Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the code VIP60 during registration. You will also enter your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires a quick identity check. You may need to submit a photo of your driver's license or passport, plus a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I deposited a bit more than $25 so I could explore other markets after clearing the bonus. Place your first trade. Pick a game from Wednesday's NBA or NHL slate, or look ahead to Thursday's NFL kickoff. Trades on Cleveland at New York, Golden State at Houston or Tampa Bay at Buffalo all count toward the $25. Complete $25 in trades. Finish at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering and let them settle. Collect your bonus. Kalshi credits the $60 to your account after your trades settle. Use it within seven days on any available market, from NFL Week 10 to politics and culture.

Still deciding where to trade? See how the platforms stack up in our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.