Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 Trades

New users who sign up with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25 and get $60 in bonus credit. A code is required, and the offer is live on Thursday, November 12. That is $35 more than the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes provide. Use it on tonight's Commanders vs. Giants game, then explore more prediction market promos .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NFL Week 10 and Thursday Night's Slate

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 turns a $25 trade into a guaranteed $60 bonus. You must enter VIP60 during registration, since the code is required. The bonus lands whether your trades win or lose, so you can focus on the matchups rather than the math.

Thursday gives you plenty of options. Washington visits New York at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video, and your qualifying trade can target that game. Washington is 2-5-1 and the Giants lead the NFC East at 5-2-1, but the teams tied 27-27 on Oct. 11. J.J. McCarthy is set to make his first home start despite a hip injury, while Jayden Daniels has thrown 180 passes without an interception.

Say you put your $25 on the Giants to win. If New York wins, your contracts settle at $1 each, you collect your winnings, and the $60 bonus still arrives. If Washington wins instead, your trade loses, but the $60 bonus credits to your account anyway.

Here are the key terms to know before you trade:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

You must finish the $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited, or it expires.

Here are the current Kalshi prices for tonight's game and related markets, as of the latest update. Prices move as news and trades come in, so check Kalshi before you place a trade.

Washington vs. New York

WAS Commanders: 45% (Yes 45¢, No 56¢)

NY Giants: 55% (Yes 56¢, No 45¢)

The spread and total markets also give you options. Kalshi lists the Giants winning by more than 2.5 points at 49% (Yes 49¢, No 52¢). The market for over 41.5 total points sits at 47% (Yes 49¢, No 53¢).

Team totals offer another angle. The Giants scoring over 21.5 points trades at 49% (Yes 49¢, No 52¢), and the Commanders scoring over 20.5 points trades at 47% (Yes 47¢, No 54¢). Kalshi did not provide pricing for the NBA and NHL games on today's slate at the time of writing.

The rest of the Thursday card is stacked. The NBA offers four games, led by Toronto at Philadelphia and Detroit at Washington at 7 PM ET, Dallas at Minnesota at 8 PM ET and Charlotte at Phoenix at 9 PM ET. The NHL has 11 games, opening with Carolina vs. Seattle in Finland at noon ET and ending with New York at Los Angeles at 10 PM ET.

Sunday's NFL slate begins with New England vs. Detroit in Munich at 9:30 AM ET. Seven games kick off at 1 PM ET, including Minnesota at Green Bay, Buffalo at New York and Kansas City at Atlanta. San Francisco at Dallas follows at 4:25 PM ET, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati closes Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, and Los Angeles visits Baltimore on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Offer for Commanders vs. Giants

Claiming the bonus takes only a few minutes. I walked through the same process myself, and I had my account ready to trade fast. Follow these steps to turn tonight's Commanders vs. Giants game into your first qualifying trade.

Create your account. Click the link on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page. Enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration, along with your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it asks you to confirm your date of birth, address and identity. You may need to upload a photo of a driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I recommend depositing at least $25 so you can cover the full qualifying amount in one move. Place your first trade. Open the Washington vs. New York market, which begins at 8:15 PM ET, and choose a side. You can also pick a spread, total or player market. Treat this game as trade 1 of your $25 qualifying total. Finish your qualifying trades. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering. Once they settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use your bonus. Spend the $60 on NBA, NHL or NFL Week 10 markets, or branch out into politics and culture, within seven days of receiving it.

Want to see how Kalshi stacks up before you commit? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.