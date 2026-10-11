Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NFL Week 5

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

NFL Week 5 brings some of the season's most compelling matchups, and there's no better time to explore prediction market trading than now. I'm using the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to claim $60 in bonus credit as I trade on the marquee games this Sunday. The code is required to unlock this offer, and as of October 11, this represents one of the best prediction market promos available. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, giving you plenty of opportunity to trade on everything from the 49ers-Seahawks showdown to the Ravens-Falcons prime-time matchup.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NFL Week 5

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive $60 in bonus credit. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you can trade on the 49ers-Seahawks game at 4:00 PM ET and still earn your full bonus even if that particular trade settles against you.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must enter promo code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

The $60 bonus credit is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

You can trade on any available market, including NFL Week 5 games

Let's say you trade $25 on the 49ers to beat the Seahawks at 4:00 PM ET. If San Francisco wins, your trade profits and you keep those winnings. If Seattle pulls off the upset, your $25 trade loses, but you still receive your full $60 bonus credit once the trade settles. That bonus then becomes available for additional trades on other Week 5 matchups like the Ravens-Falcons at 8:20 PM ET or any other available markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Week 5 Trading

Claiming your bonus and starting to trade on NFL Week 5 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and begin trading on the games:

Register with promo code VIP60. Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and create your account. During registration, enter the promo code VIP60 to activate your welcome offer. You'll provide your email, phone number, and residential address. Complete identity verification. Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and follow the verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds. Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade. Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on NFL Week 5 games. You could trade on the 49ers-Seahawks matchup, the Bears-Packers rivalry game at 1:00 PM ET, or any other available contract. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credit is awarded. Use your bonus on additional trades. After your bonus is credited, use it to trade on other Week 5 games or any other available markets on the platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.