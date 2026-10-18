Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NFL Week 6 Sunday

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

NFL Week 6 Sunday brings some of the season's most compelling matchups, and it's the perfect time to explore prediction market promos . With the $60 bonus available through the Kalshi promo code VIP60, you can trade on these games with extra capital. The offer requires code VIP60 at registration and is available as of October 18. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NFL Week 6 Sunday

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the qualification requirements. You must deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration to claim your bonus. This bonus applies to any market on Kalshi's platform, including the NFL games happening on Week 6 Sunday.

Let's say you want to trade on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup at 4:00 PM ET, where Kansas City is rolling and Los Angeles is searching for its first win at 0-5. You could place a $25 trade on that game outcome, and once it settles, your $60 bonus credits to your account. If that trade wins, you keep your winnings plus the bonus. If it loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus to use on other markets.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

Identity verification through KYC is required

The beauty of this offer is that you're not wagering the bonus itself to unlock it. You simply need to trade $25 worth of contracts on any market, including the Bills-Raiders game at 4:00 PM ET or the Cowboys-Packers primetime matchup at Lambeau. Your bonus arrives once those trades settle, giving you additional capital to explore Kalshi's full range of prediction markets.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for NFL Week 6 Sunday

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 6 Sunday games:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you have enough to complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and place a trade on any NFL Week 6 Sunday game. The Chargers-Chiefs game at 4:00 PM ET is an excellent option since the urgency gap between these teams makes it particularly compelling. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credits to your account within seven days.

After you claim your bonus, you can use those funds to trade on additional NFL games or explore other prediction markets across sports, politics, and culture. Your bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, so plan your trades accordingly.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.