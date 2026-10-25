Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NFL Week 7 Sunday

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

NFL Week 7 Sunday delivers some of the best matchups of the season, and there's no better time to explore prediction market promos than now. The $60 bonus available with Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives you extra capital to trade on marquee games like Bengals-Ravens and Chiefs-Seahawks. As of October 25, this welcome offer provides you with additional trading power for the week's biggest contests.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NFL Week 7

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 requires you to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. You must enter code SI60 during registration to claim this offer. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Bengals-Ravens game, the Packers-Lions matchup at 4:25 PM ET, or any other Week 7 contest win or lose.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code VIP60 during account registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to all available prediction markets across sports, politics, and culture

Imagine you deposit $10 and immediately place a $25 trade on the Chiefs-Seahawks Sunday Night Football matchup at 8:20 PM ET. Whether that trade settles as a winner or a loss, you still receive your full $60 bonus. You can then use those funds to trade on additional Week 7 games like the Packers-Lions contest, which features the highest total of the afternoon window at 53.5 points.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus for Week 7

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on NFL Week 7 Sunday before kickoff. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter promo code SI60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This KYC process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as a debit card or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to your funds. Place your first trade: Navigate to the sports markets and place a $25 trade on any Week 7 game. The Bengals-Ravens matchup at 1:00 PM ET or the Packers-Lions game at 4:25 PM ET are excellent options to start. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settles, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within 24 hours. You have seven days to use this bonus across any available markets.

Ready to explore prediction markets for NFL Week 7? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.