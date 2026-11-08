Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NFL Week 9

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New traders can claim a $60 bonus using the Kalshi promo code VIP60 ahead of NFL Week 9 on Sunday, November 8. The offer requires you to trade at least $25 on any market, including the loaded Sunday slate of football matchups. This welcome bonus is better than most prediction market promos currently available, giving you an extra $10 compared to competing offers.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NFL Week 9

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with a $60 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore the platform's sports markets ahead of NFL Week 9.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify.

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account.

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement.

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires.

The bonus works on any available market, including NFL Week 9 matchups.

Imagine trading $25 on the Cincinnati Bengals versus Atlanta Falcons matchup at 9:30 AM ET in Madrid. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus the $60 bonus. If it loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus to trade on other Week 9 games like the New York Jets taking on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Chicago Bears hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for NFL Week 9

Claiming the VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 9 matchups:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You can fund your account immediately and start trading. Place your first trade: Browse NFL Week 9 markets and place a trade worth at least $25. You can trade on the Bengals-Falcons game, the Eagles-Giants matchup, or any other Sunday slate game. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your account with the $60 bonus. Use it to trade on additional Week 9 games or other prediction markets.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how the platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.