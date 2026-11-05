Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for NFL Week 9 Prediction Markets

Trade $60 with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during NFL Week 9, starting Thursday, November 5. This welcome offer lets you trade on the Ravens-Jaguars matchup and dozens of other events across sports, politics, and culture. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but the VIP60 code delivers more value than competing offers. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of outcomes.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NFL Week 9

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 requires you to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration. Once you meet those requirements, Kalshi credits your account with a $60 bonus that you can deploy across any available prediction market. The bonus expires seven days after you receive it, so plan your trades accordingly.

Let's say you trade $25 on the Ravens to beat the Jaguars on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. If your prediction wins, you keep your winnings plus your original stake. If it loses, you still unlock the $60 bonus because the offer rewards you regardless of trade outcomes. You then have seven days to use that $60 on other NFL Week 9 markets, like Sunday's Bengals-Falcons matchup in Madrid or Monday's Bills-Vikings showdown.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days

$60 bonus credited after requirements are met

Bonus expires seven days after being granted

Bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Identity verification through KYC is required

Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for NFL Week 9

Signing up for Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars game or any other NFL Week 9 event. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trade: Browse NFL Week 9 markets and trade $25 or more on any event, like the Ravens-Jaguars game Thursday night or the Bills-Vikings matchup Monday at 8:15 PM ET. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your account with the $60 bonus within 24 hours.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.