Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Ole Miss vs. Texas

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Saturday's matchup between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas in Austin presents the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to unlock $60 in bonus trading credit when you trade at least $25 on this SEC showdown. The offer is available now, and you'll need to enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify. Start trading on the Ole Miss-Texas game and explore prediction market promos that let you wager on real-world events beyond traditional sports betting.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Ole Miss vs. Texas

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new traders. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus credit. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Ole Miss-Texas game win or lose, giving you flexibility as you explore Kalshi's prediction markets.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Your $60 bonus credit is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Let's say you trade $25 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Texas. If your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings plus your $60 bonus. If the Rebels fall short, you still receive your full $60 bonus credit to use on other markets. This structure means your bonus isn't tied to the outcome of your Ole Miss-Texas trades, giving you confidence as you navigate the platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Ole Miss vs. Texas

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your account, and begin trading on Saturday's SEC matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Kalshi supports multiple funding options to make deposits convenient. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Texas: Place your first trade on the Ole Miss-Texas game or any other available market. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credit is automatically added to your account. Use your bonus: Apply your $60 bonus credit to additional trades across Kalshi's prediction markets within seven days of receiving it.

Ready to explore more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.