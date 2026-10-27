Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Portland vs Los Angeles

Portland and Los Angeles square off on Tuesday at 11 PM ET, and you can trade this matchup with a $60 trading bonus using the Kalshi promo code VIP60. New users who register with code VIP60 and complete $25 in qualifying trades unlock the bonus, regardless of trade outcomes. This welcome offer stands out among prediction market promos , giving you more capital to explore Kalshi's event contracts before the Blazers and Lakers tip off.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Portland vs. Los Angeles Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on any available markets (including Tuesday's Portland vs. Los Angeles game), and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Whether you predict Portland's revamped backcourt outperforms Los Angeles' high-powered offense or bet on individual player performance metrics, your qualifying trades count toward unlocking the bonus. The bonus funds arrive in your account regardless of whether those trades settle as winners or losers.

Key terms to understand before claiming this offer include the following requirements. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user, enter code VIP60 during registration, complete identity verification with a government-issued ID, and finish your $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of signing up. The $60 bonus itself must be used within seven days of being credited, or it expires and becomes forfeited.

For Tuesday's matchup, imagine trading $25 on whether Damian Lillard scores over 22 points against Los Angeles' perimeter defense. If that trade settles, your bonus activates immediately, giving you $60 additional funds to explore markets on Luka Doncic's performance, team rebounding totals, or other real-world events beyond sports. The bonus applies across all available prediction markets on Kalshi's platform, not just sports-related contracts.

Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer Before Tuesday's Game

Signing up and trading on Portland vs. Los Angeles takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus before tip-off on Tuesday.

Register with the promo code. Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address to begin the account creation process. Complete identity verification. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie through Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification. This standard compliance step typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds. Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades comfortably. Place your first trade. Browse Kalshi's markets and select a contract related to Tuesday's Portland vs. Los Angeles game. Complete $25 worth of trades to trigger your $60 bonus. Receive your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, your $60 bonus is credited to your account within seven days. Use it across any available prediction markets before the seven-day expiration window closes.

For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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