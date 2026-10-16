Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 series lead heading into Friday night's Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the momentum is firmly in their corner. If you want to capitalize on this American League Championship Series matchup, now is the time to claim a Kalshi promo code. Through Friday, October 16, new users can register with code VIP60 to unlock a $60 trading bonus by completing just $25 in trades. This offer is significantly better than most competing prediction market promos , giving you an extra $10 compared to standard welcome bonuses.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is straightforward and designed for traders who want to explore prediction markets without unnecessary barriers. You must enter code VIP60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 worth of trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades on the Rays vs. Guardians matchup win or lose.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Code VIP60 is required at registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Your $60 bonus credit arrives after qualifying trades settle

Bonus credit expires seven days after being credited to your account

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Let's say you trade $25 on whether the Guardians will win Game 4. If your prediction comes through, you keep your winnings and receive the $60 bonus on top. If the Rays pull off the upset, you still get your $60 bonus once the trade settles. That's the advantage of this welcome offer: the bonus is guaranteed regardless of your trading outcomes.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for the Rays vs. Guardians Game

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Game 4:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure to enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. You can deposit more if you want additional trading capital beyond the $25 required for the bonus. Trade on Rays vs. Guardians Game 4: Browse Kalshi's sports markets and place your first $25 trade on the game outcome. Once your trade settles, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After receiving your $60 bonus, you have seven days to deploy it across any available prediction markets on Kalshi.

Ready to explore prediction markets beyond traditional sportsbooks? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.