*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 turns a $25 trade into a $60 bonus for new users. A code is required, and it is live as of Friday, November 20. Use it on Rockets vs. Nuggets in the NBA Cup, and see more prediction market promos . The $60 beats the $25 most competing Kalshi promo codes offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The Kalshi promo code requires you to enter VIP60 during registration. After you deposit at least $10, you need to complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of signing up. Houston at Denver in the NBA Cup, set for 10:00 PM ET, is a strong first trade, and it counts as trade one toward the bonus.

Kalshi pays the $60 bonus whether your qualifying trades win or lose. Say you buy the Nuggets to win at 53 cents. If Denver wins, your contract settles at $1 and you collect a profit on top of the bonus. If Houston wins, that contract settles at zero, but the $60 still lands in your account after settlement.

Nikola Jokic is a three-time MVP, and Houston may be without center Alperen Sengun after he took a poke to both eyes against Indiana. Sengun leads the Rockets in points (21.6), rebounds (9.1) and assists (6.8). Steven Adams is questionable with a quadriceps injury and Clint Capela is out, so Houston's frontcourt depth is thin against Jokic.

Denver comes in off a 105-101 comeback win over Boston, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. Houston has split its first two West Group A games, beating Utah and losing to Dallas. Those storylines give you plenty to weigh before you pick a side.

Keep these terms in mind before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

The bonus is awarded no matter how your qualifying trades turn out.

Already a Kalshi user? Check out the Kalshi referral code page to see how you can earn rewards by bringing in friends.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Kalshi Market Prices

Here is where the Rockets vs. Nuggets markets stand on Kalshi for the 10:00 PM ET tip:

Moneyline: Houston 47%, Denver 53%

Spread: Denver about -1.5 (about 51%)

Total: About 225.5 points (Over about 50%)

The market sees this one as close to a toss-up, with Denver holding a slight edge at home. Prices move as injury news develops, so check the latest numbers before you trade.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Rockets vs. Nuggets

I signed up in a few minutes, and the process is simple. Follow these steps to claim the bonus and place your first trade on the NBA Cup matchup:

Create your account. Click the offer link in this article and register with your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Enter the code VIP60 during sign-up. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must complete identity verification before trading. Have a government-issued ID ready. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10. Kalshi supports options such as debit cards, PayPal and cryptocurrency, and I recommend adding enough to cover $25 in trades. Find the game. Open the NBA markets and select Houston vs. Denver. Browse the moneyline, spread and total contracts. Place your trade. Make a trade of $25 or more on the game, such as Denver to win at 53 cents or Houston to win at 47 cents. This is trade one toward your bonus. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Want to see how the platform stacks up before you commit? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.