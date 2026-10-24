Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for UFC 333 Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New traders can claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday, October 24, when UFC 333 takes place in Abu Dhabi. The welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can use to trade on Volkanovski vs. Evloev or explore other prediction market promos . This offer is live now and gives you the perfect opportunity to start trading real-world event contracts before the main card begins at 2:00 PM ET.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for UFC 333

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers $60 in bonus credit once you complete your qualifying trades. Here's what you need to know: you must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. Enter code VIP60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 worth of trades within seven days to unlock your bonus. The bonus is credited regardless of whether your trades on UFC 333 win or lose, so you can trade on Volkanovski's title defense against undefeated Movsar Evloev without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires. Once you meet the $25 trading requirement, your bonus is immediately available to deploy across Kalshi's full marketplace of real-world event contracts. You could trade on the main event, the Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili III bantamweight title fight, or any other available markets. The bonus works the same way whether you're trading on UFC 333 or exploring politics, culture, or other sports events on the platform.

Key terms to remember: account registration and identity verification are required before you can trade. Kalshi will ask for your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address during signup. You'll also need to submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to complete Know Your Customer verification. These compliance steps are standard across regulated trading platforms and typically take just a few minutes to complete.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer Before UFC 333

Claiming the VIP60 bonus is straightforward and takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on UFC 333 by Saturday, October 24:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi signup page and enter your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to qualify for the $60 bonus. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. Kalshi's KYC process is quick and secure, and you'll typically be approved within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You can deposit more if you want additional trading capital beyond the $25 required to unlock your bonus. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades on UFC 333 or any other available events. Once you complete $25 worth of trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use. Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus credit on additional trades across Kalshi's marketplace. You have seven days to use the bonus before it expires.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.