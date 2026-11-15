Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Week 10 NFL Sunday

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users who use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25, get $60 on Week 10 NFL Sunday. A code is required, and this offer is live on Sunday, November 15. It beats the $25 bonus from competing Kalshi promo codes by $35. Check out more prediction market promos for other options.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration. Without it, you will not unlock the $60 trading bonus. Enter it when you create your account, then fund your wallet and start trading.

Week 10 gives you plenty of ways to hit the $25 trading threshold. The slate opens at 9:30 AM ET with the Patriots and Lions in Munich, then rolls through eight early games, a late-afternoon block and a Steelers-Bengals showdown on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET. Whatever your pick, the bonus is the same.

Here is how the offer works, step by step. Keep these terms in mind:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

After you meet the terms, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded regardless of the outcomes of your qualifying trades.

Treat Week 10 NFL Sunday as trade 1. Say you put $25 on the Bills to beat the Jets in the 1:00 PM ET game. If Buffalo wins, your contracts pay out and you still collect the $60 bonus. If the Jets pull the upset, your trade loses, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

That structure is what makes this offer stand out for new traders. The reward does not depend on picking a winner. You simply need to complete $25 in qualifying trades and let them settle.

I like to start with a single $25 trade on a clean market, such as a moneyline. It keeps the math simple and clears the requirement in one move. Then I use the bonus funds to explore other markets on the Sunday slate.

Kalshi Prices for Week 10 NFL Sunday Matchups

Here are the current Kalshi market prices for three of Sunday's games. Prices reflect the implied probability for each outcome.

Patriots at Lions (9:30 AM ET)

Moneyline: Patriots 41%, Lions 59%

Spread: Lions -2.5 (54%)

Total: 50.5 points (Over 53%)

Bills at Jets (1:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Bills 80%, Jets 20%

Spread: Bills -7.5 (52%)

Total: 50.5 points (Over 52%)

Jaguars at Titans (1:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Jaguars about 83%, Titans about 17%

Spread: Jaguars -10.5 (51%)

Total: 46.5 points (Over 50%)

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Claiming the Kalshi welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 10 NFL Sunday.

Create your account. Click the link on this page to open Kalshi's sign-up page, then enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires a quick Know Your Customer check. Expect to confirm your date of birth and address, and you may need to upload a photo of your ID. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I recommend adding enough to cover your full $25 in trades so you can clear the requirement in one move. Place your first trade. Pick a Week 10 NFL Sunday market, such as Patriots vs. Lions in Munich or Bills vs. Jets. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering. Wait for settlement. Once your qualifying trades settle, win or lose, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use your bonus. You have seven days to put the bonus to work on sports, politics, culture and other markets before it expires.

Sunday's schedule gives you a long runway. You can trade the early kickoff in Germany, build on it with afternoon games like Chiefs at Falcons or 49ers at Cowboys, and finish with Steelers at Bengals under the lights. Want to see how the platform stacks up against other options? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.