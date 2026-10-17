Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Week 7 College Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Week 7 college football is absolutely loaded with ranked matchups, and there's no better time to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. Register with code VIP60 today to receive $60 in bonus trading credit after you complete $25 in qualifying trades. The code is required, and you'll need to deposit at least $10 to get started. Use your bonus to trade on marquee games like No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana at noon ET on Saturday, October 17, or any of the other six ranked-versus-ranked matchups happening throughout the day. Check out prediction market promos to compare current offers available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Week 7 College Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers $60 in bonus trading credit once you meet the qualification requirements. You must enter VIP60 during registration, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Week 7 games win or lose, so you can explore the platform's college football markets with confidence.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Complete $25 worth of trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet the trade requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any market, including college football trades on Ohio State versus Indiana or any other Week 7 matchup

Imagine you deposit $35 and immediately place a $25 trade on Ohio State to cover the spread against Indiana at noon ET. Whether that trade settles as a winner or loser, you've qualified for the $60 bonus. Your account then receives the bonus credit, giving you $70 total to deploy across Kalshi's markets for the rest of Week 7's slate of games.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for College Football Trading

Claiming your $60 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on Week 7 college football:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and place a trade on any Week 7 game. You could trade on Ohio State versus Indiana, Notre Dame versus BYU, or any other ranked matchup happening Saturday, October 17. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within 24 hours. You then have seven days to use that bonus on additional college football trades or any other available markets.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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