Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Week 8 College Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

College football's biggest Saturday is here, and there's no better time to explore prediction market promos than prediction market promos with Kalshi. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they trade just $25 using the Kalshi promo code VIP60. With marquee matchups like No. 6 Indiana at Michigan and No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas on Saturday, October 24, there's plenty of action to trade on while you unlock your welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Week 8 College Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with code VIP60, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus trades don't need to win or lose to count toward the requirement. Whether you trade on Indiana's road test at Michigan or any other available market, every dollar of trading activity moves you closer to your $60 reward.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

Bonus trades count toward the requirement regardless of outcome

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Once you've unlocked your $60 bonus, you can deploy those funds across Kalshi's full marketplace. Imagine trading $25 on Indiana to cover the spread against Michigan, then using your bonus credit to explore markets on the Texas-Ole Miss matchup or the late-night Houston-Utah showdown. Your bonus funds work just like your deposited cash, giving you extra capital to trade with on Saturday's biggest games.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Week 8 College Football

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Here's how to claim your welcome offer and start trading on Week 8 college football:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Most importantly, enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and start trading on Week 8 matchups. Trade $25 worth of contracts on any available markets, including the Indiana-Michigan game or any other event. Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus credit across additional trades before the seven-day expiration window closes. You now have extra capital to explore more markets on Saturday's slate.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.