New users can claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and turn a $25 trade into $60 on Boston vs. Denver. A code is required. This Wednesday, November 18 welcome offer beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes provide. Check out more prediction market promos too.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Celtics vs. Nuggets

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration, and it unlocks a $60 trading bonus for new users. Make a deposit of at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades. The $60 is guaranteed whether those trades win or lose, so you can aim your first trade at Wednesday's Boston vs. Denver tipoff at 9:30 PM ET.

Here is how I would use it. Say you put $25 on Boston to win at about 56 cents per contract. If the Celtics win, your trade pays out and you still collect the $60 bonus. If the Nuggets win, you still earn the $60 bonus once the trade settles.

Both teams enter this one stinging from Monday losses at home. Boston fell 115-105 to Orlando, ending a six-game winning streak, while Denver dropped a 117-105 decision to Phoenix. Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.5 points per game, leads Boston, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is posting 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists for Denver. That gives you plenty to weigh before you place a trade.

Friends can also share a Kalshi referral code once your account is active, but the VIP60 code is the one to enter at sign-up. Keep these terms in mind:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus is credited after your qualifying trades settle.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires.

Because the Boston vs. Denver game tips off at 9:30 PM ET, you can treat it as trade 1 toward the $25 requirement. Your trade settles once the game ends, which puts the bonus in your account quickly. After that, you can use the $60 on other sports, politics and culture markets.

Boston vs. Denver Kalshi Market Prices

Here is where the Kalshi market stands for Boston at Denver, set for 9:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Boston at about 56% and Denver at about 44%.

Spread: Boston at about -2.5, priced near 50%.

Total: 220.5 points, with the Over at 51%.

The market gives the Celtics a slight edge, which tracks with their 11-1 stretch before Monday. Denver's rebounding and turnover issues keep the Nuggets from being a clear favorite at home.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Boston vs. Denver

Signing up takes only a few minutes. I got through the process quickly, and you can follow the same steps to be ready before tipoff:

Click the link in this article to open the Kalshi sign-up page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. Enter your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address to create your account. Verify your identity with a photo of a government-issued ID. Kalshi uses this standard check before you can trade. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I added a little more than the minimum so I could explore other markets. Find the Boston at Denver market and place $25 in qualifying trades on the moneyline, spread or total before the 9:30 PM ET tipoff. Wait for your trade to settle after the game. Kalshi then credits your $60 bonus, which you must use within seven days.

Want to see how Kalshi stacks up against another popular platform? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you trade.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.