Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Boston vs. Philadelphia

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade $25, get $60 on Celtics vs. 76ers tonight. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Tuesday, November 10. That is $35 more than the $25 bonus offered by most competing Kalshi promo codes. Check out more prediction market promos too.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Eastern Conference's top two teams meet in Philadelphia at 8 PM ET on NBC. Philadelphia sits at 9-2, a half-game ahead of Boston at 8-2. The game also marks the first meeting between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown since July's trade sent Brown to the 76ers and brought Paul George to the Celtics.

Brown has averaged 22.3 points in his first 10 games for Philadelphia and 26 points over his last four. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers at 26.9 points per game. Tatum paces Boston with 27.1 points and 7.8 assists per game, even though he has shot 40% from the field this month.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Celtics vs. 76ers

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 turns a $25 trade into a $60 bonus. A code is required, so you must enter VIP60 during registration. Make a deposit of at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of signing up.

I treat tonight's Celtics vs. 76ers game as trade one. Kalshi awards the $60 bonus whether your trades win or lose. Say you put $25 on Boston and the Celtics win, you collect your payout and still get the $60 bonus. Say you back Philadelphia and Brown's squad falls short, the bonus still lands in your account once your trades settle.

Here are the key terms to know before you trade:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited, or it expires.

Boston enters averaging 115 points and 27.2 assists, while Philadelphia averages 111 points and 25.9 assists. The 76ers turn the ball over less, at 12.3 per game to Boston's 14.3. The Celtics own the glass edge, with 45 rebounds per game to 43.4. Those small gaps could decide a game this tight.

Boston arrives off a 20-point win at Milwaukee on Sunday. George led the way with 27 points and five 3-pointers, and he has shot 42.5% from beyond the arc this season. Tatum added 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting, so expect him to look for a bounce-back night against his former teammate.

Boston vs. Philadelphia

Boston Celtics: 52% chance to win

Philadelphia 76ers: 48% chance to win

Kalshi also lists spread and total markets for this game. The Celtics are priced at 50% to win by more than 1.5 points, and the total of over 217.5 points sits at 51%. Team total markets show Boston over 108.5 points at 54% and Philadelphia over 108.5 points at 53%. Prices update live, so check Kalshi before you trade.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Claiming the $60 bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get set up before tipoff.

Create your account. Register on Kalshi and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. As a regulated exchange, Kalshi requires a quick Know Your Customer check. Have a driver's license or passport ready. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I deposited a little more than the minimum so I could explore other markets. Place your first trade on the game. Open the Boston vs. Philadelphia market and trade $25 on the Celtics or the 76ers. You can also spread your $25 across the game's spread, total or player markets. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two stack up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.