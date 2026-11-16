*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade $25, get $60 on Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football. The code is required, and this welcome offer is live as of Monday, November 15. It beats the $25 bonus most other Kalshi promo codes offer. Check out more prediction market promos today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Chargers vs. Ravens

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a guaranteed $60 bonus after they complete $25 in qualifying trades. A code is required, and you must enter VIP60 during registration. The bonus arrives whether your trades win or lose, so you can aim your first trade at Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football and let the game play out.

Think of the matchup as Trade 1. The Ravens sit at 4-5 after four straight losses, and Jacoby Brissett will make his first start for the team after joining in a Nov. 6 trade. The Chargers are 0-8, and Justin Herbert has thrown a league-tying 11 interceptions. That mix of desperation and uncertainty makes this a lively market to trade.

Here is a simple example of how the offer works. Say you place a $25 trade on the Ravens to beat the Chargers at the current price. If Baltimore wins, your contracts pay out and you still receive the $60 bonus once the trade settles. If the Chargers pull the upset, you lose the contract value, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account.

Keep these terms in mind before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification (KYC) are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Once you meet the terms, the $60 bonus posts to your account and works across available markets.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded regardless of the outcomes of your qualifying trades.

You do not have to wait for kickoff to put the bonus to work. Once the Chargers and Ravens game settles, you can use your $60 across Kalshi's other markets on sports, politics, culture and more. That gives you plenty of ways to stay active long after Monday night ends.

Chargers vs. Ravens Kalshi Market Prices

Kalshi's markets for Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET) show Baltimore as a clear home favorite. Here are the current prices:

Moneyline: Chargers 33% / Ravens 67%

Spread: Ravens -4.5 (50%)

Total: 38.5 points (Over 52%)

The 38.5-point total is low for an NFL game, which fits two teams with offensive questions. Herbert has just six touchdown passes this season, and Baltimore has scored only 43 points during its four-game skid. Still, the market leans slightly toward the over at 52%.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer for Chargers vs. Ravens

Claiming the $60 bonus takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your account. Click the link on this page to open Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. That may include a photo of your driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I suggest adding at least $25 so you can cover the full qualifying amount in one trade. Place your first trade. Open the Chargers @ Ravens market and choose the moneyline, spread or total. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering. Collect your bonus. After your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Not sure Kalshi is the right fit? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two platforms compare.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.