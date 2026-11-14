Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on College Football Week 11

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks a $60 trading bonus when you trade $25 on College Football Week 11 markets. A code is required, and this offer is live as of Saturday, November 14. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer, and you can find more in our guide to prediction market promos .

College football fans have a loaded Saturday ahead. Five matchups between ranked teams headline the afternoon, and the playoff race tightens with every snap. New users can turn that action into a $60 trading bonus on Kalshi.

The slate features No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 22 Missouri and No. 18 USC visiting No. 9 Indiana. No. 3 Alabama travels to Vanderbilt, No. 8 Tennessee faces Texas A&M, and No. 7 Miami hosts Duke as it looks to rebound from last week's loss to Notre Dame. The evening brings No. 6 Texas to Death Valley to face No. 21 LSU, plus undefeated No. 2 Utah against No. 23 Arizona.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for College Football Week 11

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required, and you must enter it during registration. Deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of signing up. Once those trades settle, Kalshi credits a guaranteed $60 bonus to your account.

Your first qualifying trade serves as Day 1 of the offer, and Saturday's college football slate makes a great target. The bonus pays out whether your trades win or lose, so your result on the field does not affect the reward.

Here is how it could play out. Say you put $25 on Miami to beat Duke at 79%. If Miami wins, your contract pays out and you still get the $60 bonus. If Duke pulls the upset, you lose that trade, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account.

Here are the key terms to know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires.

The bonus is awarded regardless of the outcomes of your qualifying trades.

I like that the offer is simple. You are not chasing a specific result, and you can use the $60 across Kalshi's markets on sports, politics, culture, and more. That flexibility gives you room to explore beyond Saturday's games.

Kalshi Prices for Duke at Miami, Wake Forest at SMU and Northwestern at Ohio State

Kalshi's markets offer plenty of ways to put your first $25 to work on the noon slate. Here are the current prices for three 12:00 PM ET kickoffs.

Duke at Miami (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Duke 21%, Miami 79%

Spread: Miami about -14 (about 50%)

Total: about 54.5 points (Over about 49%)

Wake Forest at SMU (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Wake Forest 53%, SMU 47%

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (about 50%)

Total: 62.5 points (Over 54%)

Northwestern at Ohio State (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Northwestern 28%, Ohio State 72%

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer on College Football Week 11

Claiming the $60 bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and trade on Saturday's college football action.

Create your account. Register through the link on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number, and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires identity verification. Expect to confirm your date of birth and address and submit a photo of a government-issued ID. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. I added a little more than the minimum so I had room to explore other markets. Place your first trade. Pick a College Football Week 11 market, such as Miami against Duke, Texas at LSU, or Utah against Arizona. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days. Collect your bonus. After your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days, since unused credit expires.

Want to see how the platform stacks up against its biggest rival? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you trade.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.