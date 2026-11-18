New users who claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25, get $60 on Milwaukee vs. Miami. The code is required at sign-up, and this is the offer as of Wednesday, November 18. It beats the $25 bonus most other prediction market promos offer by $10.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Milwaukee vs. Miami

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required to unlock the welcome bonus. Enter it during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Once those trades settle, Kalshi credits a $60 bonus to your account no matter how the trades turn out.

Milwaukee vs. Miami makes a fitting first trade. Giannis Antetokounmpo faces the Bucks for the first time since Miami acquired him this offseason, and the story writes itself. Antetokounmpo leads the Heat with 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, and he has 11 double-doubles in 14 games.

Miami has gone 8-2 since an 0-4 start. Milwaukee arrives at 1-13 with a 10-game losing streak, the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo is probable for the Heat with right hip tightness, which is worth watching before tipoff.

Here is how the offer works, with the game as your target for Trade 1:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required and may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete and settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Say you put $25 on Miami to beat Milwaukee at the current price of about 85 cents per contract. If Miami wins, each contract pays $1, so your $25 trade returns about $29.41 in total. If Milwaukee pulls the upset, that trade settles at zero, but you still receive the $60 bonus once your $25 in trades settles.

Want to share the platform with friends later? Check out the Kalshi referral code page for details on how referrals work.

Kalshi Market Prices for Milwaukee vs. Miami

Here are the current Kalshi markets for Wednesday's game, set for 7:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Milwaukee at about 15% and Miami at about 85%.

Spread: Miami at about -12.5, priced near 50%.

Total: Set at about 236.5, with the Over priced near 50%.

The market clearly favors the Heat, and the 12.5-point spread reflects how lopsided the matchup looks on paper. The spread and total, both priced near 50%, offer more balanced trades if you prefer a closer call than the moneyline.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer for Milwaukee vs. Miami

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. I walked through the process myself, and I was ready to trade soon after registering. Follow these steps to get your $60 bonus and trade on Milwaukee vs. Miami:

Create your account. Use the links on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page. Enter the code VIP60 during registration, along with your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must complete identity verification. Be ready to submit a photo of a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport, and possibly a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method, such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. Add enough to cover $25 in trades so you can unlock the bonus. Place your first trade on Milwaukee vs. Miami. Pick a market for the 7:00 PM ET game, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Treat this as Trade 1 toward your $25 requirement. Complete $25 in settled trades. Finish your qualifying trades within seven days of registering. Once they settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use your bonus. Spend the $60 on any available market within seven days, across sports, politics, culture and more.

Still weighing your options? See how the platform stacks up in our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.