Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Missouri vs. Georgia

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in trades, and a code is required. This Saturday, November 14 welcome offer beats the $25 bonus from most competing Kalshi promo codes, and you can use it on Missouri vs. Georgia. Check out more prediction market promos too.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Missouri vs. Georgia

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is simple to understand. You enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits your account with a $60 bonus, and a code is required to claim it.

Missouri vs. Georgia makes a strong first trade. No. 1 Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) hosts No. 22 Missouri (6-3, 3-3) in Athens, Ga., and the Bulldogs have won 10 straight in the series. The Tigers have not beaten Georgia since 2013, so this matchup gives new users plenty to think about.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim the offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Treat Missouri vs. Georgia as trade 1 of your qualifying activity. Say you put $25 on Georgia to win at the current price. If the Bulldogs win, your trade pays out and your $60 bonus lands in your account once the trade settles. If Missouri pulls the upset, you still receive the $60 bonus because the reward does not depend on the outcome.

Georgia comes in hot after a 27-8 win over Florida and a 42-7 rout of Ole Miss. Quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the SEC with 20 passing touchdowns, and he threw four of them on just nine completions last week. Missouri counters with quarterback Austin Simmons, who has thrown for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions. The Tigers also own the SEC's top rusher in Jamal Roberts (1,071 yards) and its top receiver in Cayden Lee (835 yards).

Lee left last week's 34-20 loss to Texas with a knee injury, but coach Eli Drinkwitz said there is no structural damage. "Nothing would shock me more than if he wasn't playing," Drinkwitz said. That update matters for anyone trading the total or the spread.

When I tested this type of offer, I placed one $25 trade on a single game outcome and cleared the requirement in a few minutes. The bonus arrived after settlement, and I used it to explore other Kalshi markets. You can follow the same plan with Missouri vs. Georgia.

Kalshi Markets for Missouri vs. Georgia

Kickoff for Missouri vs. Georgia is set for 3:30 PM ET, and here is where the Kalshi markets stand right now:

Moneyline: Missouri 16%, Georgia 84%

Spread: Georgia -14.5 (about 50%)

Total: 47.5 points (Over at 47%)

Kalshi prices reflect the market's implied probability, so Georgia's 84% price shows how heavily traders favor the Bulldogs. The spread sits near 50%, which means traders see Georgia -14.5 as a close call. Prices move before kickoff, so check the platform for the latest numbers.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 and Trade Missouri vs. Georgia

Claiming the welcome offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, fund your account, and trade on Missouri vs. Georgia:

Create your account. Use the links on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page, then enter the code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. This may include a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie. Deposit at least $10. Kalshi supports debit cards, PayPal and cryptocurrencies. Add enough to cover $25 in trades so you can meet the bonus requirement. Find Missouri vs. Georgia. Open the college football markets and select the 3:30 PM ET game. Choose from the moneyline, spread or total markets. Place $25 in trades. Make this game your first qualifying trade. You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering. Collect your $60 bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days before it expires.

Want to see how Kalshi stacks up against another popular platform? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you trade.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.