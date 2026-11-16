Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Monday Night Football and NBA

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks a $60 trading bonus when you trade $25 on Monday Night Football or the NBA. A code is required. As of Monday, November 16, this beats the $25 offered by most competing Kalshi promo codes by $35. Browse more prediction market promos to compare.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Monday Night Football and NBA Trades

Brissett takes the stage for the Ravens, and new users can take the stage on Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code VIP60 requires you to enter the code during registration. Deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades to earn a guaranteed $60 bonus.

The Chargers visit the Ravens on Monday night in a game loaded with storylines. Baltimore (4-5) has lost four straight and turns to Jacoby Brissett after season-ending injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Los Angeles (0-8) is the NFL's lone winless team, but Justin Herbert is expected to play despite a finger injury. That makes the Chargers vs. Ravens game a natural target for your first $25 trade.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

The $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the terms.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Here is how it plays out with Monday's game as trade one. Say you put $25 on the Ravens to beat the Chargers at 67%. If Baltimore wins, you collect your payout and still receive the $60 bonus. If Los Angeles pulls off the upset, you lose that trade, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account.

The NBA slate also gives you plenty of ways to use your bonus credit. Eight games tip off Monday, including Magic at Celtics, Rockets at Heat, Warriors at Pelicans and Suns at Nuggets. Once the $60 arrives, you can spread it across those markets or explore politics and culture contracts that sportsbooks do not offer.

I like this setup because the offer pays out regardless of outcome, which takes the pressure off picking a winner. Pick a market you know, make your $25 in trades, and let the bonus follow.

Monday Night Football and NBA Market Prices on Kalshi

Here are the current Kalshi prices for Monday's featured matchups.

Chargers at Ravens (8:15 PM ET)

Moneyline: Chargers 33%, Ravens 67%

Spread: Ravens -4.5 (50%)

Total: 38.5 points (Over 52%)

Magic at Celtics (7:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Magic 26%, Celtics 74%

Kalshi lists Baltimore as a clear favorite at home, even with a backup-turned-starter under center. The total of 38.5 points reflects a game that could turn into a defensive slog.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Monday Night Football

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your $60 bonus and place your first trade on Chargers vs. Ravens.

Create your account. Register through the sign-up link on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 when prompted. You will provide your email, mobile number, address and Social Security number. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. This may include a photo of your government-issued ID. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I added a little more than the $25 required so I could test several markets. Place your first trade. Open the Chargers at Ravens market and make your first trade. Treat this game as trade one of your $25 in qualifying trades. Complete your remaining trades. Finish the rest of your $25 within seven days, using NBA games or any other market on the platform. Collect and use your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days before it expires.

Not sure Kalshi is the right fit? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two platforms compare.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.