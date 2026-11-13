Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on NBA Cup Games

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in qualifying trades. As of Friday, November 14, that beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer. Use it on the NBA Cup slate, and see more prediction market promos here.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NBA Cup Trades

A code is required to claim this welcome offer. Enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits a $60 bonus to your account, no matter whether those trades win or lose.

Think of Friday's NBA Cup schedule as your first trade. Nine group-stage games are on the board, and the Knicks-Pacers matchup at 7:00 PM ET is a natural place to start. Every group-stage result carries weight as teams chase a quarterfinal spot, and play runs through November 27.

Here is how a trade on Knicks @ Pacers could play out. Say you buy $25 worth of New York Knicks moneyline contracts at 73 cents each. If the Knicks win, each contract pays $1, and you collect your payout. If the Pacers win, your contracts settle at $0. Either way, once the trade settles, the $25 requirement is met and the $60 bonus unlocks.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required. That may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete and settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus is credited after you meet the terms.

You must use the bonus within seven days of receiving it. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded regardless of the outcomes of your qualifying trades.

The seven-day windows matter, so plan ahead. Friday's NBA Cup games settle the same night, which makes them a quick way to meet the $25 threshold. You can then use your bonus on other sports, politics, culture, and more.

Friday's slate also gives you plenty of variety. The Spurs host the Warriors in a West Group C matchup that pits Victor Wembanyama against Stephen Curry. The Thunder visit the Clippers, the Trail Blazers face the Kings, and the Grizzlies meet the Pelicans. Pick the game you know best and trade with confidence.

Kalshi Prices for Knicks-Pacers, Bucks-Magic and Cavaliers-Heat

Here are the current Kalshi markets for Friday's early NBA Cup games:

Knicks @ Pacers (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline: Knicks 73%, Pacers 27%. Spread: Knicks about -2.5 (49%). Total: 233.5 points (Over 50%).

Bucks @ Magic (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline: Bucks 25%, Magic 75%.

Cavaliers @ Heat (8:00 PM ET): Moneyline: Cavaliers 45%, Heat 55%.

Prices on Kalshi reflect implied probability. A 73% Knicks price means the market gives New York a 73% chance to win. Prices can move before tip-off, so check the platform for live numbers.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer for NBA Cup Games

Claiming the welcome offer takes just a few minutes. When I signed up, I had my account verified and funded quickly, then placed my first trade on a single game. Follow these steps to start with Friday's NBA Cup action:

Create your account. Click the link on this page, enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60, and provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number, and home address. Verify your identity. As a regulated exchange, Kalshi requires a quick KYC check. Have a government-issued ID ready, such as a driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method, such as a debit card or PayPal. I recommend depositing at least $25 so you can complete the full qualifying amount in one trade. Find your NBA Cup market. Open the basketball section and choose a game, such as Knicks @ Pacers or Cavaliers @ Heat. Place your first trade. Trade at least $25 on the game of your choice. Remember that this first trade counts as day one toward your seven-day window. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Not sure how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you decide.