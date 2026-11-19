The Kalshi promo code VIP60 turns a $25 trade into a $60 trading bonus for new users, and the code is required. As of Thursday, November 19, this is one of the top prediction market promos available. Use it on Knicks-Timberwolves, the rest of the NBA slate or Colts-Texans. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer by $10.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NBA Games and Thursday Night Football

Thursday gives new users plenty of markets to choose from. Four NBA games tip off at 8 PM ET, and Thursday Night Football follows at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video when Indianapolis visits Houston. That is a lot of action in one window, and the Kalshi promo code VIP60 lets you use it to unlock a bonus. A code is required, so enter VIP60 during registration.

The offer is simple. Deposit at least $10, then complete at least $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi credits the $60 bonus whether those trades win or lose, so you can pick any market that interests you.

Here are the key terms to know before you start:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit expires seven days after Kalshi grants it, and any unused credit is forfeited.

For this article, treat the Thursday games as your first trade. Say you put your $25 on the Knicks to beat the Timberwolves. If New York wins, you collect your payout on the trade and still receive the $60 bonus. If Minnesota wins, you lose that trade, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

That bonus gives you more room to explore. You can use it on the Colts and Texans, other NBA games or markets outside sports, such as politics and culture. Kalshi offers many contracts that traditional sportsbooks do not, which makes the bonus useful beyond Thursday.

Already have a friend on the platform? A Kalshi referral code is another way to sign up, but VIP60 is the code that delivers the $60 bonus described here. Pick one code and enter it at registration, since you cannot add it later.

The schedule makes Thursday a good time to start. Portland visits Milwaukee, Los Angeles plays at San Antonio and Golden State visits Memphis, all at 8 PM ET. New York at Minnesota is the lone nationally televised NBA game, airing on NBA TV. Indianapolis-Houston then opens NFL Week 11 and gives you a divisional game to follow after the basketball ends.

Kalshi Market Prices for Knicks at Timberwolves

Here is where the Knicks-Timberwolves market stands on Kalshi, with tipoff set for 8 PM ET:

Moneyline: Knicks 51%, Timberwolves 49%

Spread: Knicks about -1.5 (about 51%)

Total: About 217 points, with the Over at about 50%

The numbers show a near coin flip. Kalshi prices both sides within two points of even, so this game looks like a tight one. Prices move as tipoff approaches, so check the market before you trade.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Thursday's NBA and NFL Slate

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. I signed up with the code, verified my identity and funded my account in one sitting. Follow these steps to do the same and trade on Thursday's games:

Create your account. Click the link on this page to open Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires a quick Know Your Customer check. You may need to submit a photo of a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method, such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I recommend depositing at least $25 so you can complete the full qualifying amount in one trade. Place your first trade on Thursday's games. Browse the NBA markets for Knicks-Timberwolves, Trail Blazers-Bucks, Lakers-Spurs or Warriors-Grizzlies, or choose the Colts-Texans game on Thursday Night Football. Complete at least $25 in trades before tipoff or kickoff if you want to use the opening games as your qualifying trade. Wait for settlement. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Remember that your $25 in trades must finish within seven days of registering. Choosing a game that settles Thursday night keeps the process quick, and you can put the bonus to work on weekend markets right away.

Still deciding where to trade? Compare the two leading platforms in our review of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.