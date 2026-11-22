*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 for a $60 trading bonus after trading $25 on NFL Week 11 games. A code is required, and this offer is live as of Sunday, November 22. That beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer, and you can compare other prediction market promos too.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is simple to claim. You must enter the code during registration, make a deposit of at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Once those trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account no matter how your trades turn out.

Sunday's 11-game slate gives you plenty of ways to hit that $25 mark. You could back the Bears at home against the Saints, take a side in the Bills' AFC East matchup with the Dolphins, or trade on the Lions and Buccaneers. Treat your first $25 trade on any of these games as day 1 of your seven-day window.

Here is how the outcomes play out. Say you put $25 on Buffalo to beat Miami, and the Bills win. Your trade pays out, and you still get the $60 bonus. If Miami pulls off the shocker instead, your trade loses, but the bonus still lands in your account because it depends on completing the trades, not winning them.

Keep these key terms in mind before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit expires if you do not use it within seven days of receiving it.

Already have a friend on the platform? Check out our guide to the Kalshi referral code to see how that route compares. With VIP60, you get the $60 reward instead of the standard $25, which adds $35 in extra bonus credit.

Once the bonus hits your account, you can use it across Kalshi's markets in sports, politics, culture, and more. That means your Week 11 trades can open the door to many other markets throughout the season.

NFL Week 11 Sunday Kalshi Market Prices

Kalshi's early Sunday markets show where traders stand on the 1:00 PM ET games. Here are the current prices for each matchup:

Saints at Bears (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline favors Chicago at roughly 83% to New Orleans at 17%. The spread sits at Bears -10.5 (53%), and the total is 48.5 with the Over at 51%.

Buccaneers at Lions (1:00 PM ET): Detroit is priced at 72% on the moneyline to Tampa Bay's 28%. The spread is Lions -6.5 (48%), and the total is 45.5 with the Over at 51%.

Dolphins at Bills (1:00 PM ET): Buffalo is the heavy favorite at 92% against Miami's 8%. The spread is Bills -16.5 (49%), and the total is 44.5 with the Over at 52%.

Prices can move before kickoff, so check the platform for live numbers when you place your trade.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. I walked through the same process myself, and I had my account verified and funded in no time. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's games begin:

Create your account. Click a link on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page, then enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number, and home address. Verify your identity. As a regulated exchange, Kalshi requires a quick Know Your Customer check. You may need to upload a photo of a government-issued ID and take a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal, or crypto. I added a little more than the minimum so I had room to explore additional markets. Place your first trade. Pick an NFL Week 11 market, such as the Bills against the Dolphins or the 49ers against the Vikings in Mexico City. A single $25 trade can clear the requirement, or you can spread it across several games. Wait for your trades to settle. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days before it expires.

Sunday night brings the biggest showdown of the weekend, as the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers face the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Whether you start with the early window or wait for prime time, the bonus works the same way. Still weighing your options? See how Kalshi vs. Polymarket stack up before you sign up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.