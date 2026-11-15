Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and trade $25 to get a $60 trading bonus on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich. A code is required, and this offer is live as of Sunday, November 15. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer by $10. Browse more prediction market promos to compare.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required to unlock this welcome offer. Register, deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits your $60 bonus no matter whether those trades win or lose.

Patriots vs. Lions in Munich is a great place to start. Kickoff is set for 9:30 AM ET, so you can place your first trade before the early window opens. Treat this game as trade 1 of your $25 requirement.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required and may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

Your $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited, or it expires.

Here is how the Patriots vs. Lions game could play out for your first trade. Say you put $25 on Detroit to win at 59%. If the Lions win, your trade pays out and your $60 bonus arrives as well. If New England pulls the upset, you still get the $60 bonus because the offer does not depend on the outcome.

The matchup gives you plenty to weigh. The Patriots (5-4) are coming off a 45-27 home loss to Green Bay in which Drake Maye threw three first-half interceptions. New England also sits at minus-11 in turnover differential, tied for last in the league.

Detroit (6-2) arrives in Germany with a four-game winning streak and has not allowed more than 17 points in its last three games. Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in touches (211), scrimmage yards (1,132) and touchdowns (11). The Lions have also committed only five turnovers, the second-fewest in the league.

Injuries could shape the market before kickoff. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, and TreVeyon Henderson will sit out with an illness. Receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) will travel but remains uncertain, while Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) practiced fully on Wednesday.

As Patriots coach Mike Vrabel put it, "We just have to come back and re-center, challenge, compete, stop the run, pressure the quarterback and the things that we do when we're successful." Lions coach Dan Campbell countered that "the record is not the true indication of what this team is." That tension is what makes this market worth a look.

Kalshi Market Prices for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

Here are the current Kalshi prices for Sunday's game in Munich (9:30 AM ET):

Moneyline: Patriots 41% / Lions 59%

Spread: Lions -2.5 (54%)

Total: 50.5 points (Over 53%)

Detroit is the market favorite on the moneyline at 59%. The spread price of 54% suggests traders expect a close game, and the Over at 53% points to a game that could clear 50.5 points.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 and Trade on Patriots vs. Lions

I had my account set up in a few minutes, and you can too. Follow these steps to claim the offer and trade on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich:

Create your account. Click the offer link on this page and register with the Kalshi promo code VIP60. You will enter your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth and address. You may also upload a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I recommend adding enough to cover the full $25 in qualifying trades. Place your first trade. Find Patriots @ Lions in the sports markets and choose the moneyline, spread or total. Complete at least $25 in trades on this game or other markets within seven days. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Want to see how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you make your first trade.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.