*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade $25, get $60 on Pistons vs. Spurs. This code is required for new users, and the offer is live on Tuesday, November 17. It beats most other Kalshi promo codes, which pay only $25, by an extra $10. Check out more prediction market promos below.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Pistons vs. Spurs

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required to unlock this welcome offer. New users who register with the code, deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades receive a $60 trading bonus. The bonus pays out whether those trades win or lose.

Tuesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs is a strong first trade. Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM ET at Frost Bank Center, with national coverage on NBC. San Antonio brings a Western Conference-best 12-2 record and a 10-game winning streak into the matchup.

Here are the key terms to know before you trade:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited. Unused bonus credit expires and is forfeited.

Treat the Pistons vs. Spurs game as trade 1 of your offer. Say you put $25 on the Spurs to win. If San Antonio wins, your trade pays out and you still collect the $60 bonus once the trade settles.

Now say you back the Pistons with the same $25 and Detroit loses. That trade does not pay out, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account. The bonus is guaranteed once you meet the trading requirement, so the final score does not change your reward.

The matchup gives you plenty to weigh. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game for the Spurs. San Antonio has won five straight at home, and Detroit enters without starting center Jalen Duren, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The Pistons are far from a pushover, though. They sit third in the East at 8-4 and own a 5-2 road record. Cade Cunningham leads a group looking to rebound from Saturday's 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat.

Kalshi also lets you trade markets beyond basketball. Once your bonus is in your account, you can explore contracts on politics, culture and other real-world events. That variety sets Kalshi apart from a traditional sportsbook.

Pistons vs. Spurs Kalshi Market Prices

Here is where the Kalshi market stands for Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET tipoff:

Detroit Pistons to win: 24%

San Antonio Spurs to win: 76%

Those percentages reflect the market's implied chance for each team. The Spurs are strong favorites at home on the back of their 10-game winning streak. Prices can move before tipoff, so check Kalshi for the latest numbers before you trade.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer for Pistons vs. Spurs

Claiming the welcome offer takes just a few minutes. I had my account set up and funded quickly, and you can follow the same steps to get your first Pistons vs. Spurs trade in before tipoff.

Create your account. Register on Kalshi and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must complete identity verification. This may include submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I deposited a little more than $25 so I could try other markets, too. Trade on Pistons vs. Spurs. Find the game in the sports markets and place your first trade. A single $25 trade on Detroit or San Antonio clears the trading requirement once it settles. Collect your $60 bonus. After your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Not sure how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket before you decide where to trade.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.