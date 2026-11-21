*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade $25, get $60 in bonus credit. A code is required, and you can use it on SMU vs. Notre Dame. This welcome offer is live as of Saturday, November 21, and it beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer. Compare more prediction market promos before you sign up.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required, and you must enter it during registration. Deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits a $60 bonus to your account, no matter how those trades finish.

SMU vs. Notre Dame is a strong place to start. The Fighting Irish (9-1) host the Mustangs (7-3) in South Bend, Indiana, at 7:30 PM ET. Notre Dame wants to polish its playoff resume, while SMU wants to bounce back from a 49-7 home loss to Wake Forest.

Here is how the offer plays out with a $25 trade on this game. Say you trade $25 on Notre Dame to win. If the Fighting Irish win, your trade pays out and you still get the $60 bonus. If SMU pulls the upset, you lose that trade but still get the $60 bonus.

You can also pick up extra credit through a Kalshi referral code if you invite friends later. For now, the VIP60 welcome offer is the one to claim. Here are the key terms:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

You must register and verify your identity, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

You must deposit at least $10.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

You must settle $25 in trades to unlock the bonus.

You must use the $60 bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires and is forfeited.

Kalshi awards the bonus whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Treat the Notre Dame game as trade 1. If you want to stretch your funds, you can place the remaining qualifying trades on other markets across sports, politics and culture. Once the bonus lands, you have seven days to put it to work.

The matchup has plenty of storylines. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has thrown for 2,385 yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings counters with 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns. The programs have not met since 1989, when Notre Dame won 59-6.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman keeps stressing one theme. "We've got to continue to focus on eliminating the plays where Notre Dame beats Notre Dame," he said. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee sees the trip as a chance to prove something. "We get to see what we're made of and how we respond," he said.

Kalshi Market Prices for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Here are the current Kalshi markets for SMU @ Notre Dame at 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: SMU 9%, Notre Dame 91%

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5 (51%)

Total: 56.5 points (Over 48%)

Notre Dame is a heavy favorite on the moneyline at 91%. The spread market sits near even at 51%, which shows traders see a close call on whether the Fighting Irish cover a big number. The total is also tightly priced, with the Over at 48%.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Claiming the welcome offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on SMU vs. Notre Dame.

Create your account. Click any link on this page, then enter your email, mobile number, address and Social Security number. Enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires identity verification. Submit a photo of a government-issued ID, and expect a selfie check as well. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 with a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I added a little more than the minimum so I had room to try other markets. Find SMU vs. Notre Dame. Open the college football markets and select the 7:30 PM ET game. Choose the moneyline, spread or total market that fits your read. Place your first trade. Trade at least $25 on the game, or split the $25 across the game and other markets. Complete all $25 within seven days of registering. Collect your $60 bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 to your account. Use it within seven days before it expires.

Still deciding where to trade? See how the platform stacks up in our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.