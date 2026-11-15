Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Steelers vs. Bengals

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users who enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25, get $60 on Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football. The code is required, and this offer is live as of Sunday, November 15. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer. Explore more prediction market promos for other options.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Steelers vs. Bengals

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is a "Trade $25, Get $60" welcome offer, and a code is required. You must enter VIP60 during registration to qualify. Once you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades, Kalshi credits a $60 bonus to your account.

The bonus pays out whether your qualifying trades win or lose. That makes the Steelers and Bengals matchup a smart place to start. Two 6-2 teams are fighting for first place in the AFC North, and the market has plenty to chew on.

Here are the key terms to know before you trade:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the promo code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Your $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited. Unused bonus credit expires and is forfeited.

Think of the Steelers vs. Bengals game as trade 1. You can place your full $25 on this game, or you can split it across several markets. If you put $25 on Cincinnati to win and the Bengals come through, you collect your trade winnings and the $60 bonus. If Pittsburgh pulls off the upset, you still get the $60 bonus once the trade settles.

The matchup offers a compelling story. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes and has accounted for at least four passing or rushing touchdowns in four straight games. He has targets in Ja'Marr Chase (seven touchdown catches), Tee Higgins (six) and Mike Gesicki (six).

Pittsburgh counters with a defense tied for fourth in fewest points allowed per game (18.0) and tied for fourth in sacks (26). The Steelers also own the head-to-head tiebreaker after a 30-27 win in Week 3, when Aaron Rodgers outdueled Burrow. Chris Boswell's go-ahead field goal and Derrick Harmon's late strip sack sealed that result.

Pittsburgh is coming off a bye after a 27-6 win over Cleveland, while Cincinnati routed Atlanta 34-17 in Madrid. On the injury front, Harmon (foot) is the only Steeler listed as questionable. The Bengals ruled out safety Kyle Dugger and listed cornerback Jalen Davis, receiver Andrei Iosivas and tackle Brian Parker II as doubtful.

Steelers vs. Bengals Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi prices for Steelers @ Bengals, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh 36% / Cincinnati 64%

Spread: Cincinnati -3.5 (50%)

Total: 49.5 points (Over 50%)

Kalshi lists Cincinnati as the clear favorite at 64% on the moneyline. The spread sits at 50%, which signals the market sees a coin flip on whether the Bengals cover 3.5 points. The total is also split evenly on 49.5.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Steelers vs. Bengals

Claiming the Kalshi sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your $60 bonus and start trading on Sunday Night Football:

Create your account. Register for Kalshi through the sign-up link on this page. Enter the promo code VIP60 during registration, along with your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. As a regulated exchange, Kalshi requires a quick Know Your Customer check. Have a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport, ready to upload. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I used PayPal and my funds showed up right away. Place your first trade. Open the Steelers @ Bengals market and trade on the moneyline, spread or total. I like to clear the full $25 in one trade so I can track the bonus easily. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Complete your $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and do not let the bonus sit unused after it lands. With the Steelers and Bengals set to clash for first place in the AFC North, there is no better time to jump in. Want to see how the platform stacks up against rivals? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.