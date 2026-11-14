Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Texas vs. LSU

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade $25 and get a $60 bonus on Texas vs. LSU. A code is required, and this offer is live as of Saturday, November 14. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer, and you can find more prediction market promos here.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Texas vs. LSU

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required, and you must enter it during registration. New users who deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades unlock a guaranteed $60 bonus. The bonus pays out whether your trades win or lose.

Texas vs. LSU is a strong place to start your first trade. The No. 6 Longhorns (7-2, 4-2 SEC) have won three straight and head to Baton Rouge with CFP hopes alive. The No. 21 Tigers (6-3, 3-3) need a statement win after falling 31-13 to Alabama.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim the offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle.

The $60 bonus lands in your account after you meet the terms.

You must use the bonus within seven days of receiving it. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

Treat Texas vs. LSU as trade 1. Say you put $25 on Texas to win at 40 cents per contract. If the Longhorns win, your contracts pay out $1 each and you still collect the $60 bonus. If LSU wins, you lose that trade, but the $60 bonus still hits your account.

You can also split the $25 across markets. Many traders pair a moneyline position with a spread or total on the same game. Any mix counts toward the $25 requirement once the trades settle.

Both coaches gave traders plenty to weigh. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said his team must bring its practice habits to the road. LSU coach Lane Kiffin pointed out that his team is 0-3 in games it needed to finish, yet the Tigers have bounced back well after each loss this season.

Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-20 win at Missouri. Sam Leavitt passed for 380 yards for LSU against Alabama but could not find the end zone. Those numbers could shape how you view the spread and the total.

Texas vs. LSU Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi prices for Saturday's 7:30 PM ET kickoff in Baton Rouge:

Moneyline: Texas 40%, LSU 60%

Spread: LSU -4.5 (about 50%)

Total: 45.5 points, with the Over at about 50%

The market gives LSU the edge at home, and the spread and total sit near even. That balance gives you several ways to meet the $25 requirement on a single game.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 and Trade Texas vs. LSU

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Texas vs. LSU:

Create your account. Click the offer link on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. You may need to upload a photo of a government-issued ID. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I would add at least $25 so you can meet the trading requirement in one move. Find Texas vs. LSU. Open the college football markets and select the 7:30 PM ET game. Choose the moneyline, spread or total market. Place your trade. Trade at least $25 in total on the game. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus. Use your bonus. Spend the $60 within seven days on any available market, from sports to politics and culture.

When I claimed a similar offer, I cleared the full $25 in a single trade on a simple game outcome. Once it settled, the bonus showed up in my account and I used it to explore markets I cannot find at sportsbooks. Want to see how the platform stacks up against a rival? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.