*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in qualifying trades. A code is required, and you can use it on Vikings vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football. This is among the best prediction market promos available as of Sunday, November 22, and it beats the $25 bonus that most competing Kalshi promo codes offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Vikings vs. 49ers

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration, so do not skip that step. Once you sign up, you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits a $60 bonus to your account, and the bonus lands whether your trades win or lose.

Vikings vs. 49ers is a strong fit for that first trade. San Francisco (8-1) leads the NFC, and Minnesota (7-2) is surging behind new quarterback Kirk Cousins. The matchup kicks off at 8:20 PM ET from Mexico City, so you can build your qualifying trade around one of the best games on the schedule. Treat this game as trade 1 of your bonus journey.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi prediction markets user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

You must finish the $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

Here is how the offer plays out with this game. Say you trade $25 on San Francisco to win. If the 49ers cover and win, you collect your trade payout and the $60 bonus. If Minnesota pulls the upset, you lose that trade, but you still receive the $60 bonus once the trade settles.

I like to think of the bonus as a second half. The first trade gets you through the door, and the bonus gives you more room to explore markets on sports, politics, culture and more. Kalshi offers a wide range of event contracts that traditional sportsbooks do not, which makes the extra credit useful. Already have a friend on the platform? You can also look at the Kalshi referral code page to see how referrals compare.

The matchup itself gives you plenty to weigh. The 49ers are coming off a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys that showed their offensive firepower and their defensive cracks. Brock Purdy has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey has 10 rushing scores.

Minnesota brings its own weapons. Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in his Vikings debut. Justin Jefferson leads the team with 467 receiving yards, while Aaron Jones paces the ground game with 521 yards.

Cousins and San Francisco also share some recent history. The 49ers beat him 38-17 when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 8, and now they see him again in a different uniform. The all-time series sits at 25-25-1, so even the history says this one could go either way.

Vikings vs. 49ers Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi markets for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET:

Moneyline: Minnesota 39% / San Francisco 61%

Spread: San Francisco -3.5 (48%)

Total: 46.5 points (Over 50%)

Kalshi prices reflect the market's implied chance of each outcome. San Francisco at 61% shows a clear lean toward the home side, while the 50% on the over means traders see the total as a toss-up.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Offer for Sunday Night Football

Claiming the welcome offer takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before kickoff in Mexico City. Follow these steps to trade the Vikings and 49ers and start working toward your $60 bonus:

Create your account. Click the link on this page to open Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will also provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it asks for identity verification. You may need to upload a photo of a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method, such as a debit card or PayPal. I added a little more than the minimum so I had room to try several markets. Place your first trade on the game. Open the Vikings vs. 49ers market and choose the moneyline, spread or total. A $25 trade on the game can clear the full requirement in one move. Wait for settlement. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days across available markets.

Remember that the clock starts at registration. You have seven days to complete the $25 in trades, and then seven more days to use the bonus after it hits your account. Plan your trades so nothing expires.

Still deciding between platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two compare before you sign up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.