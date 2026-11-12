Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 on Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football

New users can claim a $60 trading bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60, and a code is required. As of Thursday, November 12, this is one of the top prediction market promos available. Trade $25 on Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football, and the $60 is yours. That beats the $25 offered by most competing Kalshi promo codes by $10.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Commanders and Giants kick off NFL Week 10 at 8:15 PM ET at MetLife Stadium on Prime Video. New York leads the NFC East at 5-2-1, while Washington sits at 2-5-1 after a 20-13 loss to Los Angeles. Their Oct. 11 meeting ended in a 27-27 tie, so tonight's rematch carries real weight in the division race.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required during registration, so make sure you enter it when you create your account. After you deposit at least $10, you need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock the $60 reward. Washington vs. New York is a strong place to start, since it is the lone game on the Week 10 slate tonight.

The bonus is guaranteed no matter how your trades turn out. Here is how that plays out with a $25 trade on tonight's game:

If your trade wins: Say you buy New York to win at 56 cents per contract. If the Giants hold on, each contract pays $1, and you collect your winnings. The $60 bonus lands in your account once the trade settles.

If your trade loses: Say you back Washington at 44 cents and the Giants win. You lose the contract value on that trade, but the $60 bonus still hits your account because you completed the $25 in qualifying trades.

Either way, the bonus does not depend on who wins. You can also split your $25 across several markets on the game, such as the moneyline, spread and total.

Keep these key terms in mind before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

The $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

Tonight's matchup gives you plenty to think about. J.J. McCarthy is expected to make his first home start for New York despite a right hip injury, and he has thrown for 622 yards, one touchdown and one interception since arriving from Minnesota. Malik Nabers had four straight 100-yard games before Philadelphia held him to five catches for 43 yards.

Cam Skattebo returns from a hamstring injury to give New York another weapon after its backs combined for just 51 rushing yards last week. He faces a Washington defense that ranks 12th against the run. The Commanders have struggled far more through the air, ranking third-worst in the league against the pass, which puts the spotlight on their coverage of Nabers.

On the other side, Jayden Daniels has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in 180 attempts. Stefon Diggs needs one touchdown catch to reach 80 for his career. Washington had won four straight in the series before October's tie and has not lost to New York since November 2023, yet the Giants are 2.5-point favorites and own a 6-2 record against the spread to Washington's 4-4.

Current Kalshi Market Prices for WAS @ NYG

Here is where the Kalshi markets stand for the 8:15 PM ET kickoff:

Moneyline: Washington 44%, New York 56%

Spread: New York -2.5 (51%)

Total: 41.5 points (Over 49%)

The moneyline shows a modest lean toward the home team, while the spread sits close to a coin flip. The total is nearly even as well, so the market sees a tight game ahead.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code Offer and Trade Washington vs. New York

I had my account up and running in just a few minutes, and you can do the same. Follow these steps to claim the $60 bonus and place your first trade on Thursday Night Football:

Create an account. Click the link on this page to open Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will enter your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will complete a Know Your Customer check. This may include confirming your date of birth and address and submitting a photo of a government-issued ID. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I added a little more than the $25 needed so I could explore other markets, including politics and culture. Place your first trade on the game. Open the Washington vs. New York market and choose the moneyline, spread or total. Treat this as trade No. 1 toward your $25 in qualifying trades. Complete $25 in trades within seven days. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days before it expires.

Want to see how the platform stacks up against its biggest rival before you sign up? Read our full breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.