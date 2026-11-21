*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks a $60 trading bonus when you trade $25 on Week 12 college football. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Saturday, November 21. It beats the $25 bonus from most other prediction market promos by $10.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 12 College Football Saturday

Week 12 of the college football season hands new users plenty of ways to put the Kalshi promo code to work. With the College Football Playoff race entering its final stretch, Saturday's slate is stacked. No. 1 Georgia visits No. 21 South Carolina in the weekend's lone matchup between ranked teams, and undefeated No. 2 Utah faces TCU at 10-0.

A code is required, and the code is VIP60. Enter it during registration, make a deposit of at least $10, and complete at least $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits the $60 bonus to your account. If you have a friend on the platform, you can also look into a Kalshi referral code , but VIP60 is the code that triggers this welcome offer.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit expires if you do not use it within seven days of receiving it.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Treat the Saturday slate as your first trade. Say you put $25 on BYU to beat Kansas in the 12:00 PM ET window. If BYU wins, your contract pays out and you still collect the $60 bonus. If Kansas pulls the upset, you lose that $25 trade, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

I like this setup because the bonus does not hinge on picking a winner. You get to focus on reading the matchup instead of sweating the bonus terms. After the bonus posts, you can spread that credit across other sports, politics, or culture markets before the seven-day window closes.

Week 12 Kalshi Market Prices for Saturday's Early Games

Here is a look at the current Kalshi markets for the 12:00 PM ET games on Saturday's slate. Each game lists the moneyline (ML) probability, the spread, and the total.

BYU at Kansas (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: BYU 67%, Kansas 33%

Spread: BYU about -5.5 (about 50%)

Total: about 47.5 (Over about 50%)

Ohio State at Nebraska (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Ohio State 58%, Nebraska 42%

Spread: Ohio State about -3.5 (about 50%)

Total: about 42.5 (Over about 50%)

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Wake Forest about 91%, Georgia Tech about 9%

Spread: Wake Forest about -21 (about 50%)

Total: about 57 (Over about 50%)

How to Claim the Kalshi Offer and Trade Week 12 College Football Saturday

Claiming the $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. When I signed up, I had my account verified and funded in about the time it takes to run a TV timeout. Follow these steps to get started and trade on Saturday's college football games:

Click the link in this article to open the Kalshi sign-up page, then enter the code VIP60 during registration. Enter your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address to create your account. Verify your identity by submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie. Kalshi uses these standard checks as a regulated exchange. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I added a little more than the minimum so I had room to try a few extra markets. Browse the Week 12 college football markets and place your first trade on a game such as BYU at Kansas, Ohio State at Nebraska or Georgia at South Carolina. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days, then wait for them to settle. Collect the $60 bonus in your account, and use it before the seven-day expiration.

Once the bonus lands, you can trade across more than sports. Kalshi offers markets on politics, culture and other real-world events that traditional sportsbooks do not carry. Want to see how the platform stacks up against another popular option? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.