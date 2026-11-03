Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 With Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Tuesday, November 3. You'll trade on NHL matchups including Edmonton at New Jersey, Carolina at Nashville, and Anaheim at Vancouver. This prediction market promo requires a $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration. You must enter the code during signup, and your bonus applies to any market on the platform, including the 11 NHL games on Tuesday's slate. Whether your trades win or lose, you'll receive the full $60 bonus once you meet the $25 trading requirement.

Here are the key terms to understand before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to begin trading.

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus will be credited to your account after you settle $25 in trades.

You must use the bonus within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading.

Consider Edmonton at New Jersey as your first trade. Connor McDavid and the Oilers enter at 11-2-2, while the Devils feature newly acquired goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. If you trade $25 on this matchup alone, you'll immediately unlock your $60 bonus. You could then use those funds to trade on Carolina's visit to Nashville or any other Tuesday night game.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Tuesday's NHL Action

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Tuesday's NHL slate:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi signup page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure to enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your bonus offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you want to place. Place your first trade: Browse Tuesday's NHL markets and select a matchup. You could trade on whether Edmonton beats New Jersey, if Carolina extends its winning streak against Nashville, or any other game on the slate. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to deploy those funds across any available prediction markets on Kalshi.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.